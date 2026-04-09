6 Gas Station Chains With Food Worth Buying And 4 You Should Skip, According To Reviews
Gas stations are convenient pit stops on road trips when you need to fuel up, use the bathroom, and stretch your legs. They're also handy when hunger strikes and you need something to tide you over. When you imagine gas station food, your mind might go right to shelf-stable snacks like Chex Mix, gummy bears, or potato chips. And while gas stations are the perfect spot to score these delicious bites, there are a few gas station chains that also have a lot more to offer.
If you're craving hot, freshly prepared, high-quality food, but you're short on time or don't want to overspend, it can be hard to find a meal. Luckily, that's where certain gas stations come in handy. If you know where to look, you can get delicious, nutritious food like sandwiches, pizza, or even salads. Read on to discover the gas station chains with food worth buying — and the ones that customers say you may want to drive past. Find out more about our methodology at the end.
Worth it: Buc-ee's
If you've ever taken a road trip through Texas, chances are you probably stopped at Buc-ee's. This gas station chain is known for its huge convenience stores (and we mean huge — it currently holds the record for the world's largest convenience store). There's a reason why its stores are so big. Buc-ee's offerings go way beyond the potato chips and candy bars you'd find in a typical gas station.
Customers praise many of Buc-ee's products, including the kolaches and cake balls, beef jerky, trail mix, nuts, and its signature Beaver Nuggets. According to many, where Buc-Ee's really shines is in the freshly prepared food arena. "[Buc-ee's has] amazing breakfast wraps and bbq sandwiches," proclaimed one Reddit user. "No other gas station in the world even comes close," agreed another.
Even the employees are fond of the food sold at Buc-ee's. "The new cuban sandwich is the best thing we have hands down right now," claimed one Buc-ee's employee on Reddit. Others recommend the barbecue sandwich, Philly cheesesteak, or Texas cheesesteak burrito. They have a wide range of offerings that are tasty and ready-to-eat, so it's perfect for a quick pitstop on road trips. Buc-ee's is also known for its clean bathrooms and plentiful gas pumps, making it a gas station that many specifically look for over other, similar chains when on the road.
Worth it: Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store based in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Since the brand's founding in 1965, it has expanded to over 900 stores, concentrated mostly in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and other parts of the Midwest.
Though it sells gas and prepackaged snacks and drinks, a big part of what drives Kwik Trip's popularity is its hot food items. It has a wide selection of food available at any time of the day, from breakfast to afternoon indulgences to midnight snacks. Bakery items, sandwiches, and even pre-packaged dinners are all easily accessible and affordable whenever hunger strikes — and most of them are, by all accounts, delicious.
"[Kwik Trip] food has no right being as good as it is," begins one Reddit thread. Others have named Kwik Trip the top contender for the best gas station food. There are countless other threads online praising this gas station chain's food, with standout items noted as the ham and Swiss flatbread, the waffle breakfast sandwich, and the garlic Parmesan wings. In fact, a long list of food items are winners in the eyes of Kwik Trip regulars, with Reddit users flooding threads with other recommendations that include the chicken tenders, pretzel burger, and even the chicken salad. According to loyalists, you really can't go wrong with anything at Kwik Trip.
Skip: Stewart's Shops
Stewart's was founded in 1945 as a dairy and ice cream business, but in the decades that followed, the chain expanded to general gas station fare, including fuel, prepackaged snacks, and drinks. Given its origin story, it's no surprise that Stewart's Shops are still primarily praised for one thing when it comes to food: the ice cream. The chain offers ice cream cones, sundaes, and both quarts and gallons of ice cream in multiple flavors. So, if you want dessert, Stewart's is a great pitstop.
For anything else, however, it's best to keep looking. Visitors have criticized the food sold by Stewart's at length on Reddit. "Their pizza is the only edible lunch option," claimed one Reddit user. "The rest [of the food] is hot garbo. If it's even hot," agreed another commenter. A third user summed up the general customer sentiment in just a few words: "The food at Stewart's is gross gas station food. Anyone that says otherwise is nuts."
Worth it: Casey's General Store
With roughly 2,900 stores across 19 states, Casey's is a convenient chain for many when they need gas or a quick snack. And while it might not seem like a gas station-general store combo would be the go-to spot for pizza, surprisingly, Casey's seems to be a must for many when they're craving a slice.
Some regulars even rank it as superior to pies from the likes of Domino's, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut. "It's way better than I expected. I now understand why my uncle in IL gets it almost everyday," said one Reddit user. "[I] would put Casey's pizza up against any pizza that I've ever had in my life," agreed another on the same thread. "The taco is the bomb, and the hot sausage is the best!"
While Casey's pizzas of all flavors (but especially the taco pizza) seem to be a go-to for lunch and dinner, the chain is also a spot people flock to for breakfast — but not for donuts or other pastries. Pizza seems to reign supreme for this meal, too. "Their bacon breakfast pizza slaps," claimed a Reddit comment. Another reviewer on TikTok agreed, saying, "That's hot and fresh ... they got some sizzle bizzle" after trying a Casey's breakfast pizza for themselves.
Worth it: Sheetz
While Sheetz has gas station must-haves like soda and snacks, it also prides itself on its customizable, made-to-order food. It has tons to choose from, from salads and subs to hot dogs and burgers to milkshakes and smoothies. Ordering is also easy — you can pick your items and adjust your toppings at a touchscreen kiosk, allowing you to see all the options and tweak them to your liking.
Customers seem to love nearly everything about Sheetz. They rave about the food, including the mac and cheese bites, mozzarella sticks, soft pretzels, breakfast sandwiches, and curly fries. While customers avoid some foods from Sheetz, it scores points for its always-available food, plentiful and well-maintained gas pumps, and overall cleanliness.
Though some knock the overall quality of the food compared to fast-food restaurants, what Sheetz may lack in freshness, it makes up for in variety. "It's not really the quality, but more the variety," explained one Reddit user. "You can go to Sheetz and get nachos, a burger and mozzarella sticks all in the same place which can't be accomplished at most fast food places." The customizability is another huge point in its favor.
Skip: 7-Eleven
In some countries, like Japan, people flock to 7-Eleven for its high-quality, affordable eats. Things like the iconic 7-Eleven egg salad sandwich, onigiri, and a plethora of iced drinks are at the top of most people's lists to try when they visit this iconic convenience store abroad. Unfortunately, in the U.S., the quality of the 7-Eleven food falls well short.
Even basic gas station foods, like pepperoni pizza, prove disappointing. "This pizza is so old and kind of hard," said one TikTok review, criticizing the greasiness of the pepperoni in particular. Others have compared it to cardboard.
The hot dogs have also left customers wanting. The bread is apparently lackluster, with even the most positive reviews describing the item as average. Similarly, the chicken bites have generated pretty mediocre reviews, with critics claiming that they're dry and taste akin to plastic. In fact, a lot of the 7-Eleven food taste-tested in reviews seems to disappoint, so at your next pitstop, it's probably safest to stick to prepackaged snacks instead.
Worth it: Royal Farms
Since 1959, Royal Farms has served its famous fried chicken across the mid-Atlantic — along with offering snacks, gas, and other road trip essentials. The chain has even received some impressive accolades from renowned food publications for its fried chicken. Customers seem to agree that it serves top-notch bites. In 2024, USA Today awarded Royal Farms the top spot for gas station food in its 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
"The fried chicken at Royal Farms is spectacular!" said one Reddit reviewer, with others chiming in to claim that it's particularly impressive considering it's from a gas station. Customers love this chicken for its crispy crust, freshness, and Royal Farms' variety — it offers fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and chicken bowls with mac and cheese or waffles. You can even cater events thanks to its party platters, which can contain up to 50 pieces of chicken, enough wings to feed 25 people, or sub and slider options. The options are nearly endless.
Skip: Racetrac
Founded in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1934, Racetrac has been around for nearly 100 years. The gas station chain has since expanded into other Southern states and began offering fresh food in 2004. Today, it offers everything from pizza and breakfast sandwiches to salads and wraps.
Though some people think Racetrac's food is passable – especially the hot dogs, and when you consider it is food from a gas station — others think it's mediocre at best. "Great for a quick bite on the road, but definitely nothing to write home about," said one Reddit user. The pizza seems to draw the most criticism. While some customers claim that it isn't necessarily terrible, others disagree. One Reddit thread features a photo of Racetrac pizza that looks like it's been out for hours; the pepperoni is dry, and the crust looks rock hard. Commenters highly criticized the quality, with one remarking, "The pizza's always best when the pepperoni have aged into fossils."
Even some employees aren't keen on the food. One employee claimed on Reddit that they had stopped eating any of the food (pizza included) because of the cleanliness of the kitchen. "I had a customer [ask] me straight up how our food was and I was like dude I can't even eat it lol," they wrote. Though a few employees from other locations shared more positive experiences (one even claimed that "our food is really good when done right"), some concurred with the original poster. All in all, reviews aren't exactly glowing for Racetrac on the food front.
Worth it: QuikTrip
QuikTrip (not to be confused with the similarly named Kwik Trip) is headquartered in Oklahoma, but has over 1,000 stores across 17 states, making it a convenient pitstop in many Midwestern locales for gas, snacks, and most importantly, food. The chain has a range of made-to-order and grab-and-go foods depending on how much time you have to spare. Customers can pick from a wide range of options, including barbecue sandwiches, tacos, and pizza. QuikTrip even boasts a wide selection of frozen treats, such as shakes and sundaes.
Generally, customers are impressed with the quality of food from QuikTrip. "QT food is the best gas station food," proclaimed one fan on Reddit. Regulars recommend the meatball subs, breakfast scrambles, flatbreads, and pretzel brats in particular.
Alongside typical gas station food items like pizza and hot dogs, other customers like that QuikTrip prioritizes fresher options. "I love that they have healthy options too like fruit [and] veggies that aren't just a soft apple that's been sitting in a basket for a month like other gas stations," said one Reddit user. As fans have said, they really do have something to suit every taste.
Skip: Wawa
Wawa has many loyal customers, and this gas station chain often makes it to the top of rankings of top gas station sandwiches. Many, however, feel that the quality has declined in recent years. Unless you're a long-time loyal customer, it seems that Wawa's legacy may exceed the actual quality these days. "As the stores have increased and Wawa has turned into a cash machine the quality has significantly declined," summarized one Reddit user.
A long list of Reddit users seems to agree with the sentiment. "When I started eating Wawa subs back in the early 2000s, totally different establishment," one said. Another added, "When they [stopped] slicing some of their own hoagie preps and expanded the menu it all went down hill in quality."
You can find similar complaints in more than just this one Reddit thread. There are multiple Reddit threads that all come to the same conclusion, claiming that Wawa is well past its heyday — though some dedicated customers still remain loyal. If you're curious, you may just have to test it out for yourself.
Methodology
To determine the gas stations with food worth eating (and worth skipping), we evaluated online reviews on platforms such as Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube. We assessed the customer sentiments and experiences that had been shared about the food at certain chains and separated those that people consistently praised from those that generate regular criticism. We then aggregated this information to determine our final recommendations.