6 Gas Station Chains With Food Worth Buying And 4 You Should Skip, According To Reviews

If you've ever taken a road trip through Texas, chances are you probably stopped at Buc-ee's. This gas station chain is known for its huge convenience stores (and we mean huge — it currently holds the record for the world's largest convenience store). There's a reason why its stores are so big. Buc-ee's offerings go way beyond the potato chips and candy bars you'd find in a typical gas station.

Customers praise many of Buc-ee's products, including the kolaches and cake balls, beef jerky, trail mix, nuts, and its signature Beaver Nuggets. According to many, where Buc-Ee's really shines is in the freshly prepared food arena. "[Buc-ee's has] amazing breakfast wraps and bbq sandwiches," proclaimed one Reddit user. "No other gas station in the world even comes close," agreed another.

Even the employees are fond of the food sold at Buc-ee's. "The new cuban sandwich is the best thing we have hands down right now," claimed one Buc-ee's employee on Reddit. Others recommend the barbecue sandwich, Philly cheesesteak, or Texas cheesesteak burrito. They have a wide range of offerings that are tasty and ready-to-eat, so it's perfect for a quick pitstop on road trips. Buc-ee's is also known for its clean bathrooms and plentiful gas pumps, making it a gas station that many specifically look for over other, similar chains when on the road.