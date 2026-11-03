Is It Worth Getting A Sam's Club Membership For Just One Person? What Shoppers Have To Say

For families and business owners, the decision to get a membership at a wholesale store like Sam's Club is almost a no-brainer. Members can have their purchases delivered to them the same day and pay less for gasoline compared to other service stations. The warehouse chain sells countless items in bulk, from food to cleaning supplies to kitchen items like mini cocottes and stoneware baking dishes (some of the best new Sam's Club kitchen finds of 2026), making it easy for large households to stock up. But is the membership worth it for just one person?

Shoppers of the big box store think so. When one Reddit user asked if it was worth it, commenters eagerly responded with all of the benefits and savings available. "I started membership several years ago on such a promo. I kept a spreadsheet to track how much I saved versus getting my gas and groceries and stuff at regular stores. Within 3 months I knew that I was already ahead, therefore Sam's Club was a keeper," one user wrote. Other users pointed out additional benefits like the pharmacy, the cafe — which offers classics like pizzas, hot dogs, and drinks — and the club's bakery section, which sells items like breakfast pastries at low prices.