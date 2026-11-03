Is It Worth Getting A Sam's Club Membership For Just One Person? What Shoppers Have To Say
For families and business owners, the decision to get a membership at a wholesale store like Sam's Club is almost a no-brainer. Members can have their purchases delivered to them the same day and pay less for gasoline compared to other service stations. The warehouse chain sells countless items in bulk, from food to cleaning supplies to kitchen items like mini cocottes and stoneware baking dishes (some of the best new Sam's Club kitchen finds of 2026), making it easy for large households to stock up. But is the membership worth it for just one person?
Shoppers of the big box store think so. When one Reddit user asked if it was worth it, commenters eagerly responded with all of the benefits and savings available. "I started membership several years ago on such a promo. I kept a spreadsheet to track how much I saved versus getting my gas and groceries and stuff at regular stores. Within 3 months I knew that I was already ahead, therefore Sam's Club was a keeper," one user wrote. Other users pointed out additional benefits like the pharmacy, the cafe — which offers classics like pizzas, hot dogs, and drinks — and the club's bakery section, which sells items like breakfast pastries at low prices.
How does a Sam's Club membership compare to other wholesale stores'?
Sam's Club has a yearly membership fee of $60 for its most basic subscription or $120 for its premium subscription. It also offers a bundled subscription with its parent company, Walmart, giving subscribers access to Walmart+ for free grocery delivery and savings on gas. So, how does this pricing compare to two of the club's biggest competitors, Costco and BJ's Wholesale?
A standard Costco membership costs $65 a year, and an executive membership is $130 annually. Basic and premium BJ's memberships are consistent with Sam's Club subscription fees of $60 and $120, respectively. While these stores are known for mostly selling food items in large quantities, single shoppers can find some items at Sam's Club, like clothes and shoes, not in bulk but at great price points. Not only can single shoppers save at the register, but they also save time by making fewer trips to the store, as bulk items like toilet paper last longer in a single-person household.