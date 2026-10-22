13 Best New Sam's Club Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
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At Sam's Club, shoppers save money buying groceries in bulk while enjoying other perks, like free curbside pickup and cash-back rewards on eligible purchases. The wholesale warehouse club also stocks a huge selection of kitchenware, and we're highlighting the best new kitchen finds of 2026. Members should be on the lookout for bakeware sets, seasonal decor, wine glasses, serving trays, and more as the year draws to a close.
Outside of the bin organizers set from Clearly, the products here all come from the Member's Mark brand. This Sam's Club exclusive line features low-cost, high-quality groceries (like these items for under $15), along with household goods, home decor, and clothing. Rumor has it there are some big companies behind Member's Mark products, which is common practice with private label manufacturing. These companies benefit from store exclusive products, but don't publicize their involvement to avoid pushing consumers toward the more affordable private-label brand. Whether your kitchen is a workstation to perfect recipes or meeting place for friends and loved ones, this Sam's Club kitchenware selection can help you remain productive, fulfilled, and organized.
Embossed Fall Design Mini Cocottes 4-Pack
Upgrade your microwave mug omelet recipe with these mini cocottes. Each stoneware set comes in four earthy colors, and you can choose from two embossed designs: acorn (pinecones) or harvest (pumpkins).
Buy Embossed Fall Design Mini Cocottes online for $12.96 (price valid until November 1).
Woven Drink Cooler
This Member's Mark cooler combines practicality with an attractive design. Made with rubber wood and a basket weave siding, the galvanized metal interior keeps beverages chilled, while the durable handles make it easy to transport. It has a 7.5-gallon capacity.
Buy the Woven Drink Cooler online for $114.
Halloween Icon Glass Serving Bowls (Set of 2)
These ghostly serving bowls in two different sizes (67 and 100 ounces) are perfect for holding Halloween candy, popcorn, and other snacks. Made with hand-blown glass, they're a festive addition to seasonal decor, but who says they can't be used the rest of the year?
Buy Halloween Icon Glass Serving Bowls online for $29.96.
Wavy Edge Bakeware (Set of 3)
Member's Mark stoneware baking dish sets are available in shades of green or in a mix of cream, red, and brown and feature convenient handles. Now you can serve up crowd pleasing casserole recipes in style without the need to transfer your creation to another dish.
Buy the 3-Piece Wavy Edge Bakeware online for $29.96.
Clearly Clear Plastic Organizing Bins (Set of 4)
This storage set can easily adapt to different needs and spaces. Bins are 10 inches by 6.5 inches by 5 inches and made from durable plastic lacking BPAs and toxic components. They can also be used in the freezer.
Buy the Clearly 4-Piece Clear Plastic Organizing Bin Set online for $17.98.
Woven Rectangular Serving Trays (Set of 2)
This set comes with large and small serving trays that can be nested together for convenient storage. Great for drinks, snacks, and other items. And thanks to the resilient materials, these trays can be used for outdoor entertaining as well.
Buy Woven Rectangular Serving Trays online for $44.98.
Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowls (Set of 4)
Don't let the name fool you; these microwave- and dishwasher-safe bowls can be used for more dishes than just pasta (though they would be great for serving slow cooker spaghetti and meatballs). Sam's Club members can choose from mist grey, teal blue, and sage green sets.
Buy the 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set online for $14.88.
Bubble Stoneware Appetizer Plates (Set of 4)
The first thing you notice about this hand-printed plate set is the vibrant colors. Sam's Club members can choose from blue-yellow, blue-green, and pink-purple color schemes, but don't worry, they're dishwasher-safe. Plates are salad size, but these easy one-bite appetizers can also pair with your new dishware.
Buy the 4-Piece Bubble Stoneware Appetizer Plate Set online for $19.98.
Ribbed Wine Glasses (Set of 6)
These ribbed wine glasses come in three attractive shades, including green, amber, and clear, and each hold nearly 15 ounces. In addition to making a stylish statement during dinner parties and gatherings, this six-piece set is also dishwasher safe for easier cleanup.
Buy Ribbed Wine Glasses online for $19.96.
2-Tier Scalloped Wire Basket
This Member's Mark storage basket has the air of elevated kitchen decor that's belied by its budget-friendly price tag. Made from wrought iron and featuring rubber wood bases, baskets are 18 inches high and come in gold or black (assembly is required).
Buy the 2-Tier Scalloped Wire Basket online for $21.94.
Stoneware Berry Canisters (Set of 3)
Is your kitchen sorely in need of whimsy? These adorable microwave- and dishwasher-safe canisters (in blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry) definitely fit the bill where quirky decor is concerned. The snapping lids help seal the canister to keep snacks fresh between munch sessions. You can also store other items, like cookies, trail mix, and cereal.
Buy the 3-Piece Stoneware Berry Canister Set online for $29.96.
16-Piece Bubble Reactive Dinnerware Set
Are your plates and bowls slowly inching toward the end of their lifespan? Upgrade the whole lot at Sam's Club with this sizable dinnerware set. All items are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Sets come in orange, cream, green, and taupe shades to match all types of decor.
Buy the 16-Piece Bubble Reactive Dinnerware Set online for $39.96.
Halloween Ghost & Bat Serveware
Cuteness overload incoming: The ghost and bat serving trays are mandatory for all connoisseurs of Halloween. And because the set is constructed from durable stoneware (microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe), you can make use of your spooky snack companions year after year.
Buy the Halloween Ghost & Bat Serveware online for $9.98.