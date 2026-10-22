13 Best New Sam's Club Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)

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At Sam's Club, shoppers save money buying groceries in bulk while enjoying other perks, like free curbside pickup and cash-back rewards on eligible purchases. The wholesale warehouse club also stocks a huge selection of kitchenware, and we're highlighting the best new kitchen finds of 2026. Members should be on the lookout for bakeware sets, seasonal decor, wine glasses, serving trays, and more as the year draws to a close.

Outside of the bin organizers set from Clearly, the products here all come from the Member's Mark brand. This Sam's Club exclusive line features low-cost, high-quality groceries (like these items for under $15), along with household goods, home decor, and clothing. Rumor has it there are some big companies behind Member's Mark products, which is common practice with private label manufacturing. These companies benefit from store exclusive products, but don't publicize their involvement to avoid pushing consumers toward the more affordable private-label brand. Whether your kitchen is a workstation to perfect recipes or meeting place for friends and loved ones, this Sam's Club kitchenware selection can help you remain productive, fulfilled, and organized.