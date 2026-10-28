5 Sam's Club Steaks Worth Buying In 2026

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With trips to the butcher being so pricey, most shoppers turn to big name stores for their steaks. Shiny, constantly-on-your-feed Costco gets lots of attention, but overlooking these five Sam's Club steaks is a mistake. Ever since 2019, the store has stocked USDA prime beef — the highest grade awarded — at all of its locations.

Beyond those best-in-class blue trays (the telltale sign at Sam's that your meat is in the coveted prime category), you can also find grass-fed and grass-finished steak, as well as more specialist cowboy cut steaks. The grass-fed and -finished labelling is important because there's some evidence to suggest that this approach to raising cattle packs the end product with more omega-3 fatty acids, and it's also generally considered a better farming practice.

So, Sam's Club leaves you spoiled for choice in the steak department. So much so that it can be hard to know where to begin with its packed shelves. Helpfully, there's some consensus among savvy shoppers that the following Member's Mark steaks are all overachievers.