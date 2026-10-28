5 Sam's Club Steaks Worth Buying In 2026
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With trips to the butcher being so pricey, most shoppers turn to big name stores for their steaks. Shiny, constantly-on-your-feed Costco gets lots of attention, but overlooking these five Sam's Club steaks is a mistake. Ever since 2019, the store has stocked USDA prime beef — the highest grade awarded — at all of its locations.
Beyond those best-in-class blue trays (the telltale sign at Sam's that your meat is in the coveted prime category), you can also find grass-fed and grass-finished steak, as well as more specialist cowboy cut steaks. The grass-fed and -finished labelling is important because there's some evidence to suggest that this approach to raising cattle packs the end product with more omega-3 fatty acids, and it's also generally considered a better farming practice.
So, Sam's Club leaves you spoiled for choice in the steak department. So much so that it can be hard to know where to begin with its packed shelves. Helpfully, there's some consensus among savvy shoppers that the following Member's Mark steaks are all overachievers.
Member's Mark USDA Prime Angus Beef Filet Mignon
There are over 4,000 reviews for the "melt in your mouth" Member's Mark USDA Prime Angus Beef Filet Mignon at Sam's Club, and the steaks have earned an impressive 4.6 rating despite the higher cost ($26.98 per pound). However, reviewers are at pains to stress, "don't let the price scare you." They say the quality of these 1- to 1.5-inch thick pucks is excellent, and there's "virtually no waste and no comparison with choice beef."
You don't have to be a beef aficionado to know that filet mignon is prized for its velvety soft texture and taste. As such, you shouldn't need to mess around with a complicated seasoning ritual. Instead, let the delicate taste come to the fore with a simple combination of rosemary, salt, and pepper. Reviewers agree that the Member's Mark filet mignon at Sam's Club doesn't need any bells and whistles. "All I used was a little SPG (salt, pepper, garlic) ... You woulda thought you died and went to heaven, they were so good."
Member's Mark USDA Prime Beef Sirloin Steak
Flick Sam's Club's sort-by filter to top-selling and it becomes clear that the Member's Mark USDA Prime Beef Sirloin Steak is one of its most popular heavy hitters. It's a top sirloin, which means it's leaner than classic sirloin, without the excess fat that some find off-putting and gristly, though shoppers can still expect some fine strands of visible marbling. It also comes from grain-fed cattle, which lends it a more tender mouthfeel. All this talk of cattle feed might seem strange, but it directly affects the flavor profile of the steak.
Reviewers are fans. "I marinated it overnight and cooked it on a charcoal grill and it was so tender, it almost melted in your mouth!" Some even suggested that the flavor "rivals the almighty ribeye!" Fighting talk. A preparation that includes marinating is key to ensuring maximum juiciness with this cut, or you can opt for a sous vide cook, which similarly locks in the steak's natural moisture.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Bone In Cowboy Ribeye Steak
The Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Bone In Cowboy Ribeye Steak is a mouthful to say, but that's fitting for such a hulking steak. It comes in at $14.47 per pound, with 18 grams of protein per serving, and it's aged with peak tenderness in mind. It's also choice-graded by the USDA, which suggests reliable marbling and great flavor — without the luxury price tag of a prime steak. Reviewers agree that you get the best of both worlds with "restaurant-quality flavor" and "good bang for your buck."
Wider internet chatter is aligned with this positive response. In a Youtube taste test showdown between Sam's Club's and Costco's cowboy ribeyes, Sam's Club's came out on top in Ballistic BBQ's assessment. The steak was visibly thicker, with a chunky, meaty appearance. "Tenderness-wise [the Sam's Club steak] definitely surpassed [the Costco steak]," Ballistic BBQ concluded.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Ribeye Thin Sliced Steak
There isn't just Flintstones-coded tomahawks available at Sam's Club. Ribeye enthusiasts can also get the Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Ribeye Thin Sliced Steak. It might not be as showy, but shoppers still rave about it and appreciate it for its practicality: "I am so glad they slice the rib steaks thinner. We don't have the proper knives to slice the thick steaks in half. Especially with kids, they cannot eat such large steaks." It's on the affordable end of the steak spectrum, too, with most feeling that $14.97 per pound is "a very reasonable price."
While some steak fans like to labor over complicated, multiple-step cooking techniques, the buyers of this steak appreciate that it cooks "lightening fast on the grill" and that you can have dinner ready in "four or five minutes." A simple salt and black pepper pairing is all that's really needed to let these richly flavored steaks sing.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak
A glass of white wine (it's actually a perfect pairing for steak), a leather booth, and a New York strip — these are ubiquitous in most American steakhouses. Happily, you can recreate that feeling at home with the Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak from Sam's Club, and all without needing to wear a shirt. To get technical, this steak is taken from the short loin sub primal. It has a beefy taste with a subtle chew and, if cooked correctly, the distinctive fat cap should render to a pleasing golden-brown color. Redditors have suggested "an overnight dry brine plus pan searing with beef tallow or a high-temp oil" to get a crisp on this steak just right.
Sam's Club customers vouch for this particular New York strip's consistency. "After 12 years we've never been disappointed" asserted one reviewer. "It's honestly the steaks we buy nearly every time," said another. More happy strip-buyers suggested that this was their go-to at the store, which makes a lot of sense given how versatile the steak is. Sold in packs of four, this $13.97-per-pound steak can be sliced down for stir-fry, used as a bougie pizza topping, or kept whole and grilled.