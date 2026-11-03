Bobby Flay's Go-To Method For Grilling Steak Doesn't Use Charcoal
Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and food writer Bobby Flay has an impressive resume that includes cooking for former U.S. President Barack Obama. As a young man, Flay threw himself into the world of cooking, graduating in 1984 from the newly launched French Culinary Institute. The award-winning native New Yorker quickly rose to prominence after opening his first restaurant, Mesa Grill, in 1991, which won New York Magazine's Best Restaurant just one year later. With such a restaurant being his first big success, it's no surprise that Flay has some opinions about grilling, such as the superiority of grilling steak over wood rather than charcoal.
In a video shared on his TikTok account, Flay makes a spice rub of paprika, dry mustard, coriander, cumin, salt, pepper, and a little sugar that he then puts onto a thick ribeye. A well-marbled cut, ribeyes are some of the best steaks to grill, so it's no surprise this was Flay's go-to in the video. The seasoned steak is transferred to the "very, very hot grill" that's heated by wood. Flay admits that charcoal also works, but is second to his preferred method.
Advantages of using wood over charcoal
Grilling with wood has some advantages over charcoal in the flavor department. Charcoal is flavor-neutral, so it can't impart the same sweet, smoky, or robust flavors as burning wood will. Different woods impart their own unique flavors. Cherry wood tends to infuse sweetness, while hickory offers an almost nutty, more earthy flavor. Some charcoal comes soaked in lighter fluid to make it easier to light, and the bitter, chemical flavor could get into the food. Wood contains neither lighter fluid nor filler that could negatively impact taste.
Wood also burns hotter than charcoal, helping you achieve the "very very hot grill" Flay recommends while searing the ribeye in his TikTok video. Searing creates a caramelized crust on the outside of the meat, sealing in flavor and moisture. Those distinctive grill marks are caused by searing.
Regardless of what type of fuel you use, be sure not to fuss with your food while it's on the grill, a mistake Bobby Flay says is all too common. Trust the grill, and let it do its job. Constantly moving the food around or flipping it will result in subpar meat that lacks a satisfying sear.