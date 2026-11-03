Bobby Flay's Go-To Method For Grilling Steak Doesn't Use Charcoal

Grilling with wood has some advantages over charcoal in the flavor department. Charcoal is flavor-neutral, so it can't impart the same sweet, smoky, or robust flavors as burning wood will. Different woods impart their own unique flavors. Cherry wood tends to infuse sweetness, while hickory offers an almost nutty, more earthy flavor. Some charcoal comes soaked in lighter fluid to make it easier to light, and the bitter, chemical flavor could get into the food. Wood contains neither lighter fluid nor filler that could negatively impact taste.

Wood also burns hotter than charcoal, helping you achieve the "very very hot grill" Flay recommends while searing the ribeye in his TikTok video. Searing creates a caramelized crust on the outside of the meat, sealing in flavor and moisture. Those distinctive grill marks are caused by searing.

Regardless of what type of fuel you use, be sure not to fuss with your food while it's on the grill, a mistake Bobby Flay says is all too common. Trust the grill, and let it do its job. Constantly moving the food around or flipping it will result in subpar meat that lacks a satisfying sear.