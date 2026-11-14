The First Thing You Should Do Before Cooking On Your Blackstone Griddle

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Blackstone griddles, made popular with the help of TikTok, offer a compelling value to home cooks: the ease and convenience of a restaurant-style flat-top grill without needing to actually install one in your own kitchen. The grills generally come disassembled and need to be put together at home, but don't start cooking as soon as it's together and washed off with soapy water. There's one more step you should do first.

Flat-top grills like the Blackstone need to be seasoned, roughly in the same way as a cast-iron pan. Seasoning involves creating a thin, oil-based protective layer on the cooking surface that will prevent food from sticking during cooking, making the griddle naturally nonstick without a PFAS or ceramic-based coating, and prevent the metal from rusting. That not only makes grilling easier but also extends the Blackstone grill's lifespan.

The manufacturer offers a guide to seasoning a new griddle on its website. Basically Blackstone advises users to set the burners at the highest heat and let it run for 10 to 15 minutes. When the flat-top turns darker, turn off the burners and use a paper towel to thinly spread oil over the hot surface. While you can buy Blackstone-brand Griddle Seasoning & Cast-Iron Conditioner via Amazon, avocado or grapeseed oil works just as well. Get the heat going again and let the griddle surface turn black and smoke, then turn it off and go through the process again. Blackstone recommends doing this two or three times before cooking on it.