This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Is Perfect For Leftovers This Holiday Season
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If anything is inevitable this holiday season, it's that too much pie will be eaten, pumpkin spice will weave its way into everything, and there will be leftovers. Somewhere between deciding your broccoli-cheddar chicken casserole should feed an army — rather than the four people you're serving — and hungrily eyeballing the macaroni for a fittingly orange kimchi mac and cheese, you'll realize you need more containers for leftovers. You could reach for the slightly battered one in the cupboard. But Dollar Tree sells Harvest Print Multi-Purpose Containers that inspire a little more Thanksgiving spirit.
The containers are 10-by-10 inches, ideal for transporting a dessert or the potluck side you've been tasked with. There are two different designs available. One has clusters of flower-strewn pumpkin patches and the words "Fall is in the Air" in curly, fairy tale-like font across the front. The other is a little busier, with tiny, adorable illustrations of produce-filled wicker baskets, cream-topped pies, and segments of blush-pink apples. They cost $1.50 each, and though they're made of plastic, Dollar Tree suggests they'll be durable.
What could the containers be used for?
A customer who left a 5-star rating suggested that these containers are the perfect size for an 8-inch pumpkin pie and, thanks to the cheery design, are perfect for sending family members home with. Baking aside, 'tis the season for cozy picnics, the kind that take place on benches lined with fuzzy tartan throws, and these containers would serve well for transporting sandwiches or snacks. But even if you're simply toting kids to and from school rather than dining alfresco, these handy containers would work for fruit slices and nuts too.
The best fall recipes keep well in the fridge and can be returned to in the busy days pre- or post-Thanksgiving. A simple five-ingredient rotisserie chicken, for instance, makes a nice alternative to turkey and can be shredded and stored in containers for three to four days in the fridge. Similarly straightforward would be a three-ingredient apple cake, which you can make ahead of time and store in these lidded containers to retain the cake's fluffiness. Simply finish with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream when you're ready to serve.