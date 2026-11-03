This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Is Perfect For Leftovers This Holiday Season

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If anything is inevitable this holiday season, it's that too much pie will be eaten, pumpkin spice will weave its way into everything, and there will be leftovers. Somewhere between deciding your broccoli-cheddar chicken casserole should feed an army — rather than the four people you're serving — and hungrily eyeballing the macaroni for a fittingly orange kimchi mac and cheese, you'll realize you need more containers for leftovers. You could reach for the slightly battered one in the cupboard. But Dollar Tree sells Harvest Print Multi-Purpose Containers that inspire a little more Thanksgiving spirit.

The containers are 10-by-10 inches, ideal for transporting a dessert or the potluck side you've been tasked with. There are two different designs available. One has clusters of flower-strewn pumpkin patches and the words "Fall is in the Air" in curly, fairy tale-like font across the front. The other is a little busier, with tiny, adorable illustrations of produce-filled wicker baskets, cream-topped pies, and segments of blush-pink apples. They cost $1.50 each, and though they're made of plastic, Dollar Tree suggests they'll be durable.