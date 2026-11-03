This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Adds Extra Flair To Your Holiday Season Hosting

Tough economic times have many of us looking toward holiday festivities with apprehension. If it's been a while since you've updated your fall-themed dishware and aren't sure where to find room in your budget, we have a suggestion: the Harvest Inspired Grateful Stemless Wine Glass, one of the best Dollar Tree kitchen finds of fall 2026. Priced at $1.50 per glass, shoppers can make it a six-piece set for less than $10. Compare this to Michaels, which offers a stemless wine glass two-pack with a similar fall pattern for $16.79, or about $8.39 per glass. And that's the sale price!

Dollar Tree's stemless glasses hold 16.8 ounces, falling in line with typical stemless wine glass capacity. The timeless appeal of the falling leaf motif means this economical glass can be used year after year — or leaf lovers can keep them out year-round — providing even more value for a minuscule investment. These glasses are also dishwasher-safe for easier post-dinner cleanup.