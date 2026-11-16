The type of wood you use when grilling and smoking food has a huge effect on flavor, and mastering cooking with wood means trying different kinds. With a little experimentation, you can whip up combinations like the best wood blend for smoked turkey, which uses oak, hickory, pecan, and cherry, many of which may grow abundantly near you. But if you want your food to stay tasty and safe, steer clear of eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana), one of the most common conifers in the eastern United States.

Softwoods like eastern red cedar tend to be less dense and contain more resin than hardwoods like mesquite, and this ruins your food in several ways. First, they burn too fast, creating more room for error with temperature. The sap and resin contribute to the production of dirty smoke, a result of incomplete combustion that leaves your meat tasting like ash. Burning the resin in conifers like eastern red cedar could produce compounds like retene, which introduce a harshness to the flavor of your meat. This can also result in creosote, a tarry substance that makes your food taste like turpentine, leaves your tongue feeling numb, and causes you to have to do extra cleaning sessions outside your regular grill maintenance schedule.

While the plant has had a long history in traditional medicine, eastern red cedar contains compounds that can sometimes irritate your skin and lungs, leading some folks to consider it toxic. Cooking methods that produce minimal smoke, like grilling fish on a cedar plank, may not be worth the risk, either.