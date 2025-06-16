This Smoky-Sweet Maple Plank Bourbon Salmon Will Be Your New Summer Staple

The process of cooking salmon on wooden planks has been practiced by Native Americans for centuries, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, and with good reason. Once the water-soaked plank hits the heat, it steams, creating the moistest and tenderest texture in the salmon and making the most of its rich buttery flavor. And once the water evaporates further, you get that char, as the smoke envelopes the fish and infuses it with a smoky-sweet burnt-wood flavor. Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett brings us this maple plank bourbon-glazed salmon recipe in which both the sticky, caramelly honey-bourbon glaze and the unique cooking method add flavor to the fish with minimal effort. "Bourbon gives the salmon a slightly smoky sweetness, and cooking it on a wooden cooking plank infuses a woodsy aroma and emphasises the smoky taste," she describes.

If that sounds like a dish you might find at a fancy restaurant, you'll be pleased to know very little expertise is required to make it. "It feels gourmet, but it's really so simple to pull together for dinner," Barrett assures. The glaze and wooden plank do a lot of the heavy lifting, making this a good recipe for anyone new to the plank cooking method. "It's also a nice introduction to plank cooking, which can be a lot of fun on the grill in the summer but also easy to do in the oven for home cooks."