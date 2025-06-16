This Smoky-Sweet Maple Plank Bourbon Salmon Will Be Your New Summer Staple
The process of cooking salmon on wooden planks has been practiced by Native Americans for centuries, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, and with good reason. Once the water-soaked plank hits the heat, it steams, creating the moistest and tenderest texture in the salmon and making the most of its rich buttery flavor. And once the water evaporates further, you get that char, as the smoke envelopes the fish and infuses it with a smoky-sweet burnt-wood flavor. Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett brings us this maple plank bourbon-glazed salmon recipe in which both the sticky, caramelly honey-bourbon glaze and the unique cooking method add flavor to the fish with minimal effort. "Bourbon gives the salmon a slightly smoky sweetness, and cooking it on a wooden cooking plank infuses a woodsy aroma and emphasises the smoky taste," she describes.
If that sounds like a dish you might find at a fancy restaurant, you'll be pleased to know very little expertise is required to make it. "It feels gourmet, but it's really so simple to pull together for dinner," Barrett assures. The glaze and wooden plank do a lot of the heavy lifting, making this a good recipe for anyone new to the plank cooking method. "It's also a nice introduction to plank cooking, which can be a lot of fun on the grill in the summer but also easy to do in the oven for home cooks."
Though elegant, this recipe is quite simple and doesn't require too many ingredients. For this recipe, you'll need small salmon filets, patted dry. Next, get olive oil, kosher salt, honey, butter, and bourbon. If desired, you can garnish the salmon with flaky salt and fresh herbs before serving.
Fully submerge a wooden cooking plank and soak it for at least 1 hour.
After patting the salmon dry, drizzle it with olive oil and sprinkle it evenly with kosher salt.
Rub the salt into the salmon and set it aside.
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
In a small pan, heat the honey, butter, and bourbon on medium heat and stir until it thickens, for about 5 minutes.
Brush the filets with more oil and place them skin side down on the plank.
Generously brush the salmon filets with the prepared glaze.
Bake for 6 minutes, and then brush the salmon again with glaze.
Preheat the broiler and then broil the filets for another 5 to 6 minutes to develop color. Keep an eye on the plank just in case of flare-ups.
Brush with the remaining glaze, sprinkle with fresh cut herbs and flaky sea salt, if desired, and serve.
What pairs well with bourbon-glazed salmon?
Ingredients
- 2 small salmon filets, patted dry
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅓ cup honey
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- ¼ cup of bourbon
Optional Ingredients
- Flaky salt for finishing
- Fresh herbs for garnish
Directions
- Fully submerge a wooden cooking plank and soak it for at least 1 hour.
- After patting the salmon dry, drizzle it with olive oil and sprinkle it evenly with kosher salt.
- Rub the salt into the salmon and set it aside.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a small pan, heat the honey, butter, and bourbon on medium heat and stir until it thickens, for about 5 minutes.
- Brush the filets with more oil and place them skin side down on the plank.
- Generously brush the salmon filets with the prepared glaze.
- Bake for 6 minutes, and then brush the salmon again with glaze.
- Preheat the broiler and then broil the filets for another 5 to 6 minutes to develop color. Keep an eye on the plank just in case of flare-ups.
- Brush with the remaining glaze, sprinkle with fresh cut herbs and flaky sea salt, if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|970
|Total Fat
|52.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|178.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|46.4 g
|Sodium
|649.3 mg
|Protein
|60.8 g
Is there a non-alcoholic substitute for bourbon?
Bourbon brings plenty of nuance and flavor to this salmon recipe, with a sweetness backed by hints of vanilla and caramel, and a spicy, slightly smoky woodsiness that adds bold character. In the glaze, the bourbon will reduce and caramelize further, creating a pleasant syrupy quality that works perfectly with the charred maple-wood flavor from the plank. However, if you don't drink alcohol or just don't stock bourbon in your liquor cabinet, this recipe can be adapted minus the booze, and Barrett offers a few suggestions that offer similar results. "One alternative to the bourbon is to use apple juice with a splash of apple cider vinegar or a bit of vanilla extract," she says and explains, "This will help mimic the depth of bourbon without alcohol."
Meanwhile, the other glaze ingredients — honey and butter — do a good job of seasoning the salmon and can stand without the bourbon, too. "You can also try experimenting with other additions like soy sauce or other sweeteners like agave or brown sugar," Barrett recommends. Since bourbon often has a fairly complex palate with subtle spice notes, Barrett also suggests adding sweet spices to the glaze, saying, "It's really a matter of preference."
What should you know about cooking with a wooden plank?
"Cooking on a wooden plank is one of my favorite low-effort ways to add smoky flavor and keep things tender," Barrett tells us. The technique helps seal in the salmon's moisture while simultaneously infusing it with smoky notes from the plank itself and from the glaze that caramelizes on it. Plus, different types of wood each offer a unique flavor: cedar is sweet and aromatic with a hint of pine; maple is warm, sweet, and subtle; cherry adds a bit of fruitiness; and alder brings a mild nuttiness. "Just make sure it's untreated wood (no pine or anything pressure-treated)," Barrett warns.
You'll notice she calls for soaking the wood for at least an hour before starting, which creates the steam that will cook the fish to perfect tenderness. Once you're ready to start cooking the salmon, Barrett recommends, "On the grill, I go with indirect heat and keep a spray bottle nearby in case the edges flare up. In the oven, I throw the plank on a baking sheet to catch any drips." Make sure to lightly oil the salmon and the plank to prevent the food from sticking. "You can reuse the plank once or twice if it's not totally charred, and when it's done, break it up for smoker chips or toss it," she notes. Ultimately, "It's an easy upgrade that makes dinner feel a little more fun."