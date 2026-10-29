My Favorite Dessert Spot Has The Best Old Portland Atmosphere

The old Victorian home behind a Plaid Pantry is accustomed to weekend crowds now, but some weeknights the dining rooms at Rimsky-Korsakoffee House still feel the way they did when I was young. The wallpaper is some orange-and-white pattern that's hard to discern in the dim lighting from strings of bulbs, candles, and vintage lamps. A pianist plays classical music as friends eat ice cream sundaes with names like Rasputin's Vice and Berries Godunov. The menu and crowd have a pre-revolutionary Russian character. I've sat next to groups of students discussing leftist politics over brownies and coffee, and young men reading chapbooks of poetry alone while sipping mint tea and picking at a giant bowl of ice cream. The space feels like a more casual version of coffee houses I visited in the Balkans — a place to sit and chat where waiters eventually bring your drinks and no one is on a laptop.

A pot of loose-leaf mint tea and a rich ginger cake with caramel sauce is my usual, but sometimes I switch to a Rasputin's Vice (espresso ice cream with coffee syrup and raspberries) or whatever is on special. A few of the sundaes include raspberries (a Russian staple) even though Oregon is known for the marionberry. None of Rimsky-Korsakoffee's teapots are the same, and the cups are all mismatched. The hodgepodge decor reaches its peak in the underwater-themed bathroom, where a drowned kayaker rests across from the toilet, and the mannequin feet of a person fishing off a dock protrude from the ceiling. The scene is a reminder that, while this is an old-world-style coffee house, you're still in Portland — I half expect to see a "keep St. Petersburg weird" sticker on a wall.