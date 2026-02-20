The LA Dishes That Satisfy My Sweet Tooth, According To A Local

In my 10 years living here, I occasionally adhere to the responsible Los Angeles lifestyle — a protein smoothie followed by a hike in Griffith Park, then a good salad for lunch. The city's many juice bars and health food stores make it easy to dip into a clean and healthy routine. All of LA's amazing bakeries and pastry chefs make it even easier to use my hike as an excuse to get a kouign-amann with my almond croissant.

However, what's most damaging to my desire to "eat right" is that I've only scratched the surface of the great desserts in this city. I've tried nearly all of LA's ice cream, but there are so many more excellent pastry chefs in the city's restaurants for me to experience, and the food scene is always changing. My favorite dessert of all time is sticky toffee pudding, which I'm still trying to find here. I'm also on a hunt through Glendale to find my favorite honey cake, a many-layered confection of creamy, caramelized honey. I'll be sure to keep everyone posted.

Los Angeles is multiple cities in one. Consequently, it's hard to cover it in its entirety. I spend the majority of my time east of La Brea, and that's where you'll find the dishes that satisfy my sweet tooth.