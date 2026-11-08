The First Thing You Should Do Before Buying An IPA Beer At Grocery Stores

When grabbing a case of IPA (or India Pale Ale) from the store, you might think there are only a couple things to consider, like the price and whether you're in the mood for intensity or juicy haziness. But there's another key factor that a lot of buyers skip: the best-by date. This is the closest indication you have as to whether the product is still amber-hued and full of hoppy, fruity aromas or past its prime with a degraded hops flavor.

Generally speaking, it's safe to drink beer after its expiration date, and cracking open a rogue bottle that's been languishing at the back of the fridge for a while isn't that unusual. But best-by dates are especially important for IPAs, many of which undergo the process of dry-hopping. This means the hops are added late in the brewing process to preserve their scent and flavor, setting off an immediate freshness timer.

This freshness window changes depending on the IPA recipe and brewer. Plus, some breweries prefer to print the bottling date or a packaging code rather than a best-by date, which can lead to further confusion. Put simply, heavily scented and flavored beers are at their punchiest within a month of packaging, while hoppy and double IPAs start to lose their balance as little as three weeks after canning. A widely agreed-upon rule of thumb is to drink IPAs within three months of production.