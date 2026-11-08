Bobby Flay Says This Is The Top Mistake People Make At The Grill

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When celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay gives cooking advice, you listen. For Food Network, he shared his 10 commandments of grilling and said that the number one mistake people make is touching the food too much. He suggested that whatever you're grilling, be it chicken, veggies, or fish, leave it alone and let it do its thing over the flames.

Based on the veteran's advice, it seems that timing and patience are just as important to grilling as the right spices and cooking utensils. Flay warns that if you attempt to flip your food and find it's sticking to the grill, it's likely not done cooking. Undercooking food (particularly meat and poultry) is just one of many mistakes you might be making while cooking at home. In the spirit of not overhandling what you're cooking, he also advises against flipping grilled items more than once. If you're unsure about the right time to flip your food, there are certain signs you should look out for.