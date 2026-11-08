Bobby Flay Says This Is The Top Mistake People Make At The Grill
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When celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay gives cooking advice, you listen. For Food Network, he shared his 10 commandments of grilling and said that the number one mistake people make is touching the food too much. He suggested that whatever you're grilling, be it chicken, veggies, or fish, leave it alone and let it do its thing over the flames.
Based on the veteran's advice, it seems that timing and patience are just as important to grilling as the right spices and cooking utensils. Flay warns that if you attempt to flip your food and find it's sticking to the grill, it's likely not done cooking. Undercooking food (particularly meat and poultry) is just one of many mistakes you might be making while cooking at home. In the spirit of not overhandling what you're cooking, he also advises against flipping grilled items more than once. If you're unsure about the right time to flip your food, there are certain signs you should look out for.
When is the right time to flip?
The timing of your Bobby Flay-approved single grill flip will depend on what you're cooking and the level of doneness you want to achieve. Grill masters recommend flipping meat like steak after two to three minutes to avoid overcooking, and flipping hamburger patties once to keep them moist. You should also avoid making your burger patties too thin or thick so that they don't shrivel up or remain raw on the inside. Once steaks or burgers start producing juices, you can take this as a sign that it's about time to cook the other side.
For grilled shrimp or poultry, look for color changes to know when to give them a turn. Shrimp cooks quickly, and in about two minutes, each side will change from translucent gray to light pink and be done. When grilling chicken, look for the meat to change from pink to white as an indication that it's ready to turn. Consuming undercooked chicken is dangerous, but if you purchase a meat thermometer, you won't be unsure whether it is safe to eat. The United States Department of Agriculture's safe minimum internal temperature chart suggests that all poultry reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The next time you grill, ask yourself, "What would Bobby Flay do?" Then resist the urge to continuously flip your food.