10 Grill-Master Hacks For Flipping Meat On The Grill

Whether it's a simple cookout meal like burgers and hot dogs or a big, juicy steak, the flavor from a gas or charcoal grill is unmatched. Not only is the mouthwatering taste a big reason behind the craze, but firing up the grill is a seasonal rite of passage for many of us. While standing behind the grill chatting with friends looks like an easy task, there is some science behind getting those perfect charred marks on a delicious piece of meat.

This is especially true when it comes time to flip your meat for an even cook. It's a heartbreaker when that meat you've spent all day dreaming about sticks to the grates, leaving you with a less-than-perfect result. But not to worry, there are some techniques behind getting the perfect flip. We talked with grilling experts to find out some of the best hacks they have for flipping meat on the grill — if followed, they'll have your friends and family calling you the next big grillmaster.