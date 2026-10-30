3 Biggest Sam's Club Membership Changes Of 2026 (So Far)

Started in 1983 by Walmart founder Sam Walton, Sam's Club is one of the largest members-only warehouses in the U.S. (second only to Costco). There are plenty of advantages included in a Sam's Club membership that shoppers have long enjoyed, like bulk savings and low fuel prices, as well as new policies implemented every so often to keep stores current and customers interested. In 2026, Sam's has made some major changes to its membership prices, policies, and perks.

Customers have probably noticed some physical changes to Sam's Club warehouses in 2026, like its updated logo and refreshed branding in new and remodeled stores. It has also eliminated some of its traditional checkout registers and replaced them with its Scan & Go mobile checkout service — a Sam's Club perk that Costco shoppers envy — which allows customers to scan items themselves and pay with their phone.

Sam's Club has also demonstrated its commitment to health-conscious groceries. Early in 2026, the club accomplished its "100% Made Without" goal by eliminating 40 unwanted ingredients and synthetic colors in Member's Mark food and beverages. The warehouse plans to expand this initiative to other departments such as cosmetics and laundry. Besides these store and product modifications, find out more about 2026 changes specific to Sam's Club's membership policies.