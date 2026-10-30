3 Biggest Sam's Club Membership Changes Of 2026 (So Far)
Started in 1983 by Walmart founder Sam Walton, Sam's Club is one of the largest members-only warehouses in the U.S. (second only to Costco). There are plenty of advantages included in a Sam's Club membership that shoppers have long enjoyed, like bulk savings and low fuel prices, as well as new policies implemented every so often to keep stores current and customers interested. In 2026, Sam's has made some major changes to its membership prices, policies, and perks.
Customers have probably noticed some physical changes to Sam's Club warehouses in 2026, like its updated logo and refreshed branding in new and remodeled stores. It has also eliminated some of its traditional checkout registers and replaced them with its Scan & Go mobile checkout service — a Sam's Club perk that Costco shoppers envy — which allows customers to scan items themselves and pay with their phone.
Sam's Club has also demonstrated its commitment to health-conscious groceries. Early in 2026, the club accomplished its "100% Made Without" goal by eliminating 40 unwanted ingredients and synthetic colors in Member's Mark food and beverages. The warehouse plans to expand this initiative to other departments such as cosmetics and laundry. Besides these store and product modifications, find out more about 2026 changes specific to Sam's Club's membership policies.
The change customers don't like: Membership price increases
Starting May 1, 2026, Sam's Club increased its membership prices by $10: From $50 to $60 per year for the standard Club membership, and from $110 to $120 per year for the Club Plus membership. The last time the warehouse increased its membership fees was four years ago, so members may have been a little surprised at the change.
In a Reddit thread about the increased fee, some shoppers reported cancelling their memberships due to the price hike or finding ways to get a discount. One user commented, "I just cancelled mine after letting it auto-renewal for the past decade. I can't justify the price increase," while another wrote, "I've had a [Sam's Club] membership for 15 years, and I cancelled it. Seems every couple months prices for products in the store keep going up, and now the membership. Its cheaper to buy at stores without a membership now."
To avoid a costly membership, a few Reddit users say they cancel their membership every year and rejoin using a Black Friday promotion or Groupon (and signing up with a different email or phone number), to which one person responded, "And this is how we get customers with 10 closed accounts wondering why their membership isn't working anymore." For a verified way to get a cheaper membership, Sam's Club offers membership discounts to teachers, first responders, military members, students, government assistance recipients, and seniors who are new members or who haven't had a membership for the past six months.
A positive change for (some) Plus members: Rewards cap increase
For individuals who pay more to be a Sam's Club Plus member, there is positive (albeit not too exciting) news regarding a membership change. Plus members can receive 2% Sam's Cash back on qualifying purchases, earning a maximum of $750 per year (the previous cap was $500).
Members would have to spend $37,500 to earn the full $750 cash back, which is plausible for large families and businesses. To earn enough to pay for your $120 Plus membership, you'd have to spend $6,000 per year. Although not a new membership perk, Plus members with a Sam's Club Mastercard receive 3% percent cash back on qualifying club purchases (2% for the Plus membership and 1% for the credit card) up to a maximum of $5,000 Sam's Cash per year.
According to Reddit, shoppers aren't thrilled with the increase in maximum cash back, especially considering how much they'd have to spend to reap the full reward. Users would much rather have the previous free-shipping benefit for Plus members. "That's no perk[,] well for me anyway. The most I've racked up in Sam's bucks is 300. I'd love for them to go back to free shipping and not have to spend 50 to get it for one thing," expressed one Reddit user. In 2024, Sam's Club invoked a new policy, to many shoppers' chagrin, requiring Plus members to spend a minimum of $50 in order to receive free shipping.
Arguably the best change: Walmart+ membership for Plus members
If the membership price hike and the cash-back cap increase didn't excite you, perhaps this 2026 change will. Starting in October, Sam's Club Plus memberships provide a Walmart+ Annual membership included in the $120 price. On its own, an annual Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year, so the $10 Sam's Club Plus membership increase is worth paying for shoppers who frequent both big-box retailers.
Walmart+ members get free shipping with no order minimum on items sold or shipped by Walmart, plus free same-day delivery on select items like groceries, cleaning supplies, and toiletries, with a $35 minimum order. Walmart+ also includes express delivery on store items for a $10 fee (non-members pay almost double for this service).
Sam's Club offers free same-day delivery with a $50 order minimum, as well as express delivery in three hours or less. Express delivery does not require a minimum order but does have an added fee of $10 for Plus members and a seemingly steep $22 fee for regular Club members (but this may be worth it if you're in a holiday pinch). Other Walmart+ benefits include a free Paramount+ or Peacock subscription with ads; $0.10-per-gallon savings on gas at Walmart, CITGO, Exxon, Mobil, or Murphy stations; 25% off Burger King digital orders every day; and unlimited 5% cash back with the OnePay CashRewards credit card.