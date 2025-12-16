4 Changes Coming To Sam's Club In 2026
Sam's Club has been around since 1983, growing from a single Oklahoma location to a national chain spanning 600 locations. Any company with that kind of staying power has to adapt to survive, an impressive feat when working in the grocery industry, which has traditionally been subject to swift changes.
The Covid-19 pandemic kickstarted a series of rapid-fire evolutions, some of which are still impacting supply chains today. Current events that followed have only furthered the grocery market's volatility, with 2025 having been particularly rocky. Increasing grocery costs, the rise of automation, and growing consumer concerns with food safety are all factors reshaping the food industry in 2026 and beyond.
Sam's Club is responding to these changes in turn. Some major adjustments are coming to the grocery store giant in 2026. This coming year, you'll see more health-conscious offerings, streamlined shopping experiences, a focus on fresh, high-quality food, and more.
Sam's Club is opening six new locations
Sam's Club executives have big ambitions for 2026 in terms of expanding their retail footprint. Next year, the chain plans to open six new locations. This marks a notable change in terms of growth in comparison to previous years. For instance, in 2025, only one new location in Tempe, Arizona opened. So it appears that, behind the scenes, Sam's Club higher-ups are optimistic about the franchise's future. Expect Sam's Club to be a grocery store chain you're going to see everywhere in 2026.
Executives are a bit close-lipped about where these new locations will be, with spokesperson Steven Zapata declining to give many precise details when speaking to the press. However, we do know that locations in California, Texas, and Tennessee are set to open doors in 2026. This is great news for fans of Sam's Club in the Lone Star State. Texas already has the most Sam's Clubs locations, home to an impressive 82 stores. Looks like it will be defending its title as the Sam's Club capital of the country in the coming year.
40 potentially harmful ingredients will be removed from select products
Consumer concerns with food safety are growing, with 2025 being something of a turning point for such worries. This past year, a study by Mass General Brigham linked ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of early onset colorectal cancer. Plus, widespread budget cuts and layoffs impacting federal departments like the Department of Agriculture are leaving Americans wondering who's ensuring our food is even safe to consume. Sam's Club has decided to preemptively respond to such worries by nixing certain ingredients from its products.
The full initiative actually extends beyond 2026, with Sam's Club planning to phase out 40 potentially harmful ingredients over the next three years. Such products include things like high-fructose corn syrup and artificial food dyes. However, the timeline for a major Sam's Club brand, Member's Mark, is notably more ambitious. Sam's Club plans for Member's Mark products specifically to be completely rid of these additives by January 31, 2026, according to Talk Business.
Checkouts are being phased out
One of the most annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club is certainly the lines. Sam's Club executives are taking steps to streamline the shopping process via automation. As the chain moves through the remodeling of all 600 locations, it plans to phase out checkout areas altogether. Instead, consumers will rely on the Sam's Club's Scan & Go app to make purchases quicker and more efficiently.
In October of 2025, Sam's Club rolled out a pilot program of sorts at a location in Grapevine, Texas. Here, shoppers use the Scan & Go app exclusively, relying on their phones to scan and pay for products as they move throughout the store. The app is already available for all Sam's Club customers, and it's been surprisingly popular so far. Usage has increased 50% since 2022. In the coming years, Scan & Go will be a must as checkout areas, including self checkouts, will become a thing of the past.
Sushi will get the spotlight
Sushi is already a beloved product for Sam's Club shoppers. While pre-made grocery store food can be hit or miss, Sam's Club focuses on quality — and it shows in sales data. According to Talk Business, in quarter two of 2025, the franchise saw 7% sales growth, which was primarily attributed to increased consumer appetite for fresh, healthy fare. Due to this sale data, Sam's Club plans to double down on pre-made food in the coming years, with sushi being pushed front and center.
Currently, over 500 of the 600 Sam's Clubs in operation have in-house sushi chefs and prominently display sushi offerings inside stores. In 2026, Sam's Club is going all in on sushi and other fresh, nutritious offerings. Stores nationwide will experience periodic upgrades to fresh food departments and displays. This will allow the franchise to continue to capitalize on the success of sushi and similar products while catering to an increasingly health-conscious public.