This American-Made Appliance Brand Has Been A Kitchen Staple For Generations

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Did you know some of the top American-made kitchen appliance brands have been around for over 100 years? One company that has brought cutting-edge technology into U.S. homes for generations is Vitamix, maker of the high-powered, long-lasting blenders people love. They are a favorite of celebrities, from Meghan Markle to Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey. Starbucks uses them for its beloved Frappuccinos. Although Vitamix blenders are expensive, they are worthwhile investment pieces because of their powerful motors, solid warranty, and strong reputation.

The same family that started the company in 1921 still owns it, and its headquarters remain in Ohio. Though some parts of the appliance are imported, the motors, blades, and containers are still made in the Cleveland metropolitan area.

The business was founded as Barnard Sales Co., and its signature item was a can opener. After a relative was cured of chronic illness by switching to a whole-foods diet, the Barnards gave up meat, caffeine, and sugar and spread the word about plant-based eating. William Grover Barnard, or "Papa Barnard" as he was known, rebranded the company as The Natural Food Institute in 1937 to emphasize its specialty in vitamins and nutrition. The Vita-Mix blender was developed and sold around then to improve the taste of the Institute's health food products. Another name change, this time to Vita-Mix Corporation, took place in 1966. Today, the Barnards' state-of-the-art blenders continue to make smoothies and other dietitian-approved foods like soups and nut butters more accessible to the masses.