This American-Made Appliance Brand Has Been A Kitchen Staple For Generations
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Did you know some of the top American-made kitchen appliance brands have been around for over 100 years? One company that has brought cutting-edge technology into U.S. homes for generations is Vitamix, maker of the high-powered, long-lasting blenders people love. They are a favorite of celebrities, from Meghan Markle to Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey. Starbucks uses them for its beloved Frappuccinos. Although Vitamix blenders are expensive, they are worthwhile investment pieces because of their powerful motors, solid warranty, and strong reputation.
The same family that started the company in 1921 still owns it, and its headquarters remain in Ohio. Though some parts of the appliance are imported, the motors, blades, and containers are still made in the Cleveland metropolitan area.
The business was founded as Barnard Sales Co., and its signature item was a can opener. After a relative was cured of chronic illness by switching to a whole-foods diet, the Barnards gave up meat, caffeine, and sugar and spread the word about plant-based eating. William Grover Barnard, or "Papa Barnard" as he was known, rebranded the company as The Natural Food Institute in 1937 to emphasize its specialty in vitamins and nutrition. The Vita-Mix blender was developed and sold around then to improve the taste of the Institute's health food products. Another name change, this time to Vita-Mix Corporation, took place in 1966. Today, the Barnards' state-of-the-art blenders continue to make smoothies and other dietitian-approved foods like soups and nut butters more accessible to the masses.
Vitamix appliance options, reviews, and value
Vitamix's primary focus is best-in-class countertop blenders, individual serving-size blenders, and immersion blenders, but adjacent appliances for food processing and juicing are also offered. The blenders are ideal for creating the best smoothies, while the food processor can easily make other excellent healthy foods, like falafel, pesto, or soup.
Customers wholeheartedly agree that these top-of-the-line models are worth it. On r/BuyItForLife, Redditors shared their experiences, and they were the kind of endorsements any brand hopes for. "The motors are extremely powerful. Mine is leaps and bounds better than any other blender I've owned," one Reddit user shared. Another noted that they've had their Vitamix for 18 years.
The company's first blender, sold in the 1930s, cost $13.95. Now, a standard Vitamix 5200 retails for $499.95. To save, reconditioned models sold through Vitamix are likely your best bet, with an average of 30% savings. The value speaks for itself. Wirecutter crowned Vitamix as the best blender, and Consumer Reports said the brand's blenders were the least likely to have issues within four years. In case anything does happen, they come with a robust seven-year warranty.