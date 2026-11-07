Don't Make This Expensive Mistake With Your Blackstone Griddle

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When Roger Dahle founded Blackstone Products in 2008, he helped bring open-air cooking on a flat-top into the mainstream. Blackstone outdoor griddles, which are the size of a barbecue grill, are up to the task of cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while backyard grills are traditionally reserved for late afternoon and evening hours. However, being outside fixtures, the griddles are equally vulnerable to the weather. Leaving your Blackstone unprotected in the rain is an expensive mistake you do not want to make.

The flat-top griddle is made from steel, a combination of iron and carbon, and when iron is exposed to water and oxygen, it rusts. This is why a weather-resistant cover is one item that every new Blackstone owner needs to buy. Even a little water can cause rust to form, and a lot may worsen the corrosion, limiting the lifespan of your griddle. Seasoning the cooktop creates a coating that helps prevent moisture from getting at the steel, but if you live in a wet climate or your region is prone to storms, or you plan to leave your griddle out all winter, then a proper cover for the entire unit is essential.