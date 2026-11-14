Not LongHorn, Not Texas Roadhouse: This Is The Steak Restaurant Boomers Love Most
There are steak restaurants for nearly every kind of beef fan. When it comes to baby boomers, though, there's little doubt about their favorite chain, which they rank above both LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse. According to YouGov, Outback Steakhouse enjoys unique popularity with that generation.
YouGov's ranking of most popular dining brands for the third quarter of 2026 put Outback at sixth overall for boomers, with a fame score of 99% and a popularity of 70%. That's notably above Texas Roadhouse at 95% and 64%, respectively (good for 21st overall). It's even farther ahead of 24th-place LongHorn, which had 92% fame and 61% popularity with boomers. YouGov calculates fame as the percentage of people who've heard of a given restaurant, while popularity is the percentage of those familiar with the brand who view it positively.
This strong performance among older diners is a departure from the broader all-age rankings, where Texas Roadhouse sits at seventh, followed by 24th-place Outback and 36th-place LongHorn. Outback's spot overall is likely powered by the fairly low standing among millennials. For them it ranked 45th, with 92% fame but just 57% popularity.
Affordable beef today and memories of meals past
It's not clear precisely why boomers feel so positively about the Australian-themed steak joint compared to other generations, but there are several possibilities that might explain the appeal. For one, the well-earned reputation of Outback being cheap (a result of a variety of factors from ingredient sourcing to management) would be a significant benefit to older Americans on fixed incomes who still want a reliable steak dinner from a restaurant. Moreover, the chain first opened its doors in 1988, when boomers ranged from 24 to 42 years old. At the time, they may have had the money to dine out and the willingness to try what was then a new eatery.
Older Americans themselves aren't shy about expressing their love for the chain. On a post on Outback's national Facebook page, one fan reminisced about waiting hours for a table in the 1990s, concluding, "It was worth it. When we have extra money, this is the first place we go to." There's no doubt that steak fans of any generation could like the chain's offerings. The mix of beef and non-beef entrees and selection of Outback sides aren't specifically geared toward older diners.
There's also no denying that other steak chains offer boomer-friendly features, including Texas Roadhouse's budget-friendly "Early Dine" specials. Yet from anecdotes to hard data, it's clear that boomers have a special place in their hearts (and stomachs) for Outback Steakhouse.