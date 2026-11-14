Not LongHorn, Not Texas Roadhouse: This Is The Steak Restaurant Boomers Love Most

There are steak restaurants for nearly every kind of beef fan. When it comes to baby boomers, though, there's little doubt about their favorite chain, which they rank above both LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse. According to YouGov, Outback Steakhouse enjoys unique popularity with that generation.

YouGov's ranking of most popular dining brands for the third quarter of 2026 put Outback at sixth overall for boomers, with a fame score of 99% and a popularity of 70%. That's notably above Texas Roadhouse at 95% and 64%, respectively (good for 21st overall). It's even farther ahead of 24th-place LongHorn, which had 92% fame and 61% popularity with boomers. YouGov calculates fame as the percentage of people who've heard of a given restaurant, while popularity is the percentage of those familiar with the brand who view it positively.

This strong performance among older diners is a departure from the broader all-age rankings, where Texas Roadhouse sits at seventh, followed by 24th-place Outback and 36th-place LongHorn. Outback's spot overall is likely powered by the fairly low standing among millennials. For them it ranked 45th, with 92% fame but just 57% popularity.