5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Taco Bell Burrito

As the inventor of the Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell knows about transforming food with texture. So why not add crunch to your favorite burrito order? As one Redditor commented on r/LiveMas, "Red strips add a textural improvement to nearly every item on the menu!" Now offered in a multi-colored form called Fiesta Strips, this add-on consists of crunchy pieces of corn tortilla roughly the size of a Frito chip. Perfect for balancing the soft ingredients of a Taco Bell item, they fit into a burrito in a way that larger tortilla chips can't.

Fiesta Strips (formerly red strips) have featured in Taco Bell items since at least 2003. Some offerings that have contained the ingredient include the Caesar Grilled Stuft Burrito and Cheesy Double Beef Burrito. However, you could use them to add crunch to any offering. Not everyone has had success doing this online, however. Back in the early 2020s, some customers began noticing that Fiesta Strips were no longer a possible addition within the Taco Bell app. If you happen to run into the issue, you may need to order at the register with employees. As one Taco Bell worker encouragingly replied in a Reddit thread on the topic, "All they have to do is charge you $0.50 at the window for a side of red strips and they should put them on the food for you."