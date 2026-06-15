Want Gourmet Taco Bell Burritos? Try This Ordering Tip

Since Taco Bell's establishment in 1962, burritos have been an essential menu item. Today, more elaborate offerings like the vegetarian cheesy bean and rice burrito and the beefy 5-layer burrito are bestsellers at the chain. As popular as they are, burritos are also among the most complained-about Taco Bell items, often due to texture and temperature issues. Luckily, there's an easy fix to give your order a gourmet touch: request to have your burrito grilled.

Most burritos on the menu are not grilled by default (Taco Bell's grilled cheese burrito being an exception), leaving them vulnerable to sogginess and coldness, depending on how long they've been sitting. When placing your order, simply ask (with your nice voice) for your burrito of choice to be grilled. This will result in a crispy, golden exterior and warm, gooey interior that is a definite game-changer. Customers ordering online or via the app can also make this selection by clicking "customize", "make it grilled." If you don't see this option, the item is likely grilled already, or grilling it isn't possible.

Besides the upgrade in yumminess, the best part about this customization is that it's free. The clever upgrade is also what the biggest Taco Bell fans know about the chain's burritos. Since Taco Bell is known for cycling through the burritos it puts on the menu, diehards have used this ordering tip as a way to recreate their favorites when they aren't available.