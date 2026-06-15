Want Gourmet Taco Bell Burritos? Try This Ordering Tip
Since Taco Bell's establishment in 1962, burritos have been an essential menu item. Today, more elaborate offerings like the vegetarian cheesy bean and rice burrito and the beefy 5-layer burrito are bestsellers at the chain. As popular as they are, burritos are also among the most complained-about Taco Bell items, often due to texture and temperature issues. Luckily, there's an easy fix to give your order a gourmet touch: request to have your burrito grilled.
Most burritos on the menu are not grilled by default (Taco Bell's grilled cheese burrito being an exception), leaving them vulnerable to sogginess and coldness, depending on how long they've been sitting. When placing your order, simply ask (with your nice voice) for your burrito of choice to be grilled. This will result in a crispy, golden exterior and warm, gooey interior that is a definite game-changer. Customers ordering online or via the app can also make this selection by clicking "customize", "make it grilled." If you don't see this option, the item is likely grilled already, or grilling it isn't possible.
Besides the upgrade in yumminess, the best part about this customization is that it's free. The clever upgrade is also what the biggest Taco Bell fans know about the chain's burritos. Since Taco Bell is known for cycling through the burritos it puts on the menu, diehards have used this ordering tip as a way to recreate their favorites when they aren't available.
What this Taco Bell ordering tip looks like behind the scenes
Depending on the restaurant, customizations at fast food chains aren't always viewed fondly by employees. This is largely due to timing issues. Employees have an obligation to prepare customers' orders in a timely manner, and some locations may also be understaffed. According to the 2025 QSR Drive-Thru Report, Taco Bell has had the fastest drive-thru service in the U.S. for five years running, so the staff likely experiences pressure to be extra speedy. Is ordering a grilled burrito a request that Taco Bell employees dread?
This point is driven home in a Reddit post asking, "TB employees, should I feel bad for ordering it grilled?" In sum, it depends on the time of day and the ordering method. If you're at the drive-thru asking to have multiple burritos grilled during busy lunch hours, there's a chance the employees will not be thrilled to accommodate. One Redditor responded, "It takes 17 seconds to grill each burrito, and the grill can do four at a time. It doesn't take that long, just wouldn't do it through the drive-thru during a rush."
In another Reddit thread discussing grilled burritos, some people lamented that they often request their burrito grilled, but it doesn't happen. The best way to ensure your Taco Bell burrito is grilled? "Just go inside and order it! Inside orders are not timed, so it's fine, whatever you want/need," is one Redditor's suggestion.