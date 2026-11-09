This Southern-Inspired Burger Was One Of The Best New Fast Food Cheeseburgers Of 2026

Shake Shack has made a habit of regularly releasing creative, flavorful, elevated menu items. They're often only available for a limited time to inspire urgency in diners, who flock there for Black Truffle Parmesan Fries, West Coast Chicken Sandwiches, and Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shakes alike. Of all the chain's novelties, the Southern-inspired Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger is one of the best fast food cheeseburgers of 2026.

The handheld starred a cooked-to-order, ¼-pound Angus beef patty on a toasted potato bun. It was slathered in creamy pimento cheese spread, crafted with aged cheddar and spicy cherry peppers. It then got lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce (the chain's signature tangy, creamy burger accompaniment). It launched in late March 2026 for a limited time alongside a chicken sandwich that had all the same toppings, plus pickles.

Customers quickly fell in love with the item. "Pimento cheese is delicious, but kind of shaggy and unkempt; wonderful!" one Facebook reviewer said. "Burger has good flavor, definitely seasoned ... I'm enjoying the cool, creamy pimento cheese ... It's a pretty tasty burger," they explained before giving it an 8.4 out of 10. On Reddit, one user wrote, "Pimento cheese was delicious." Another reviewer echoed this on TikTok, saying, "That is delicious. The pimento cheese is really perfect."