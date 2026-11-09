This Southern-Inspired Burger Was One Of The Best New Fast Food Cheeseburgers Of 2026
Shake Shack has made a habit of regularly releasing creative, flavorful, elevated menu items. They're often only available for a limited time to inspire urgency in diners, who flock there for Black Truffle Parmesan Fries, West Coast Chicken Sandwiches, and Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shakes alike. Of all the chain's novelties, the Southern-inspired Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger is one of the best fast food cheeseburgers of 2026.
The handheld starred a cooked-to-order, ¼-pound Angus beef patty on a toasted potato bun. It was slathered in creamy pimento cheese spread, crafted with aged cheddar and spicy cherry peppers. It then got lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce (the chain's signature tangy, creamy burger accompaniment). It launched in late March 2026 for a limited time alongside a chicken sandwich that had all the same toppings, plus pickles.
Customers quickly fell in love with the item. "Pimento cheese is delicious, but kind of shaggy and unkempt; wonderful!" one Facebook reviewer said. "Burger has good flavor, definitely seasoned ... I'm enjoying the cool, creamy pimento cheese ... It's a pretty tasty burger," they explained before giving it an 8.4 out of 10. On Reddit, one user wrote, "Pimento cheese was delicious." Another reviewer echoed this on TikTok, saying, "That is delicious. The pimento cheese is really perfect."
Shake Shack's pimento burger has American roots
Shake Shack's Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger doesn't appear on the menu as of this writing, but several fans would be happy to see its return. Prices varied by location, but the limited-time burger generally cost $9.99. It was available nationwide. The item's nutrition facts aren't available online, but the macros were likely similar to the chain's signature ShackBurger, as the only difference was pimento cheese in place of American. A single-patty ShackBurger contains 500 calories, 30 grams of fat, 26 grams of carbs, and 29 grams of protein.
If you're new to pimento cheese, Shake Shack's burger would've been a great way to taste it. Pimento cheese is made of mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, and red bell peppers (or traditionally, canned Spanish pimento peppers). According to The New York Times, Northerners first mixed the canned peppers with cream cheese or Neufchâtel to create an elevated appetizer. American farmers eventually started growing the peppers in response to rising demand. In time, the sandwich made its way South, where it was a commonplace lunch.
The key to a killer pimento cheese sandwich is hand-grating the cheese (pre-shredded cheese contains anti-caking agents to prevent clumping), flavorful roasted peppers, and just enough mayo to bind the spread. To replicate Shake Shack's pimento burger while it's off the menu, use this Southern pimento cheese recipe, which gets extra flavor and tang from Worcestershire sauce and dill pickle juice. Once it's ready, it can go atop an otherwise simple burger.