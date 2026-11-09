Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Single Serve Coffee Maker Comes With A Big Price Tag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plenty of Americans want to start their day with a fresh cup of coffee but not a whole pot, and that's where the convenience of single-serve coffeemakers comes in. Drop in a plastic pod and press brew, and within seconds you'll have a steaming-hot cup of freshly brewed coffee. Keurig has become the most famous brand for this type of appliance, but there are plenty of non-Keurig models — some of which you should avoid. That's the case with the Nespresso Breville Vertuo (model number BNV220CRO1BUC1), an expensive yet poorly performing coffee pod machine according to Consumer Reports.

In its ranking of single-serve coffee makers, Consumer Reports placed the Nespresso model dead last. It received notably low scores in temperature and size consistency (meaning it didn't always brew exactly the right amount of coffee or at the right temperature, plus it often brewed too cool), and testers also flagged it as fairly unreliable over time. It's no bargain, either: This coffeemaker can sell for more than $220.

Not all customers agree with Consumer Reports' assessment, though. At Walmart, a newer version of this model has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from nearly 3,000 reviews. Many customers laud the unit's ability to make rich, reliably good coffee and say it's well-built. But some take issue with the high-end cost. "I just think for the price I was expecting to enjoy it more," wrote one reviewer. "Pretty expensive from product itself to pods and shipping," wrote another. "Not sure if I'd recommend this to a true coffee lover."