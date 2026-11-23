If you want to reap the nutritional benefits of eating cabbage or find comforting ways to use this budget-friendly veggie, preparing it like mac and cheese is a good idea. When cooked, this food takes on a tender texture and an earthy flavor with a slight peppery zing. That makes it the perfect match for a rich, savory sauce.

Your favorite creamy macaroni and cheese recipe can easily be recreated using the vegetable in place of the pasta. Simply slice a fresh head of cabbage into bite-sized pieces and cook it until tender, allowing some of the edges to caramelize for extra sweetness and depth. Sautéing the crucifer in butter or olive oil is one way to bring out more flavors, while roasting it in the oven can add color and slight sweetness.

The cooked cabbage should be coated in a rich cheese sauce to bring the dish together. This begins with making an easy béchamel sauce. Try melting a few different types of cheeses that will pair well with the taste of the cabbage while also contributing creaminess. For instance, the bold and tangy flavor of sharp cheddar balances the vegetable's mild sweetness and earthy notes. A mild cheese like Monterey Jack melts smoothly to create a creamy sauce. The nutty, savory flavors of options like Parmesan or Gruyère would complement the caramelized cabbage and add depth.