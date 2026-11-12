7 Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches In 2026 So Far
Some fast food restaurants keep fish sandwiches on the menu year-round, offering some slightly lighter fare among rich options like double cheeseburgers and deep-fried chicken. But once a year between February and mid-April, restaurants like Wendy's and Arby's return popular fish sandwiches to the lineup and others introduce new iterations. You could consider it fish sandwich season at fast food restaurants, perfectly timed to coincide with Lent, when many people eat fish on Fridays, and fast food restaurants use that to their advantage. So odds are good your favorite fast food chain has a seasonal fish sandwich to provide new options for customers observing Lent.
And the drive-thru fish sandwiches of 2026 relied on a combination of classic elements and new flavors. One seasonal sandwich used walleye instead of the traditional Alaskan pollock for its fast food fish. Another sandwich added nacho cheese on top of the fillet. A third offered a spicier take on a traditional fish sandwich with chipotle mayo. And yet another delivered Baja flavors including toppings of cilantro-lime coleslaw and Baja sauce. A deep dive into the details reveals this year saw a load of the absolute best fast food fish sandwiches.
Habit Burger & Grill Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich
Habit Burger & Grill took Baja-inspired flavors and put them in a sandwich when they debuted the Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich in February. It was made with beer-battered wild Alaskan cod, Baja sauce, pickled red onions, and a cilantro-lime coleslaw on a toasted bun. TikToker Eatdrinkbemandy praised it for being super-crunchy with a sauce that truly adds an extra layer of flavor. They weren't alone in their praise. "You're not getting a traditional fish sandwich 'cause there's no tartar sauce," TikTok reviewer MelbeezeeTV said, noting that this particular fish sandwich was in its own lane.
Culver's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich
In February, Culver's brought the Northwoods Walleye Sandwich back to the menu. It's a seasonal favorite that has been returning since 2012 and incorporates a popular Midwest-favorite fish – Canadian-caught walleye, hand-battered and fried until crispy and golden. The walleye fillet is dressed simply, with house-made tartar sauce and shredded lettuce, all on a toasted and buttered hoagie roll. YouTube reviewer theendorsement called the fish meaty and flaky and gave the sandwich a score of 90 out of 100, adding tartar sauce for an extra dose of flavor halfway through his test.
Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich
Popeyes' Cajun Flounder Sandwich was first added to the menu in 2022 and returned in 2026. It is a spicy take on the seasonal Classic Flounder Sandwich that launched in 2021 and includes a Louisiana-style twist to heat things up. This sandwich is made with wild-caught flounder marinated in Cajun herbs and spices, breaded, and deep-fried. The fish is topped with pickles and tartar sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun, and includes the option to add some heat with spicy mayo instead of — or in addition to — tartar sauce. Facebook food reviewer KingSchratz noted it actually delivers some heat. TikToker Eatdrinkbemandy also described the sandwich as spicy without having too intense a bite. "The amount of sauce on here makes me so, so happy," she said. "The pickles are nice and thick so you can really taste them when you bite into one. The fish is nice and crunchy."
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich leapt back onto the menu in February 2026 as a seasonal item, just as it has every year since 2021. The fast food restaurant uses a dill tartar sauce to top the wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet. YouTube reviewer John Eats Cheap noted you can actually see the flecks of dill in the sauce. It is also topped with lettuce, cheese, and pickles. "It is crispy — that's some panko crispiness," he said. "I like that tartar sauce too."
Bojangles Bojangler Deluxe
In 2025, Bojangles released an amped-up version of its Bojangler fish sandwich in the Bojangler Deluxe, which is the regular sandwich with added veggies, and it did the same in 2026. It was built with panko-breaded Alaskan pollock, seasoned with Bojangles' regular seasoning mix (which includes paprika and pepper), and topped with cheese. But this year, in place of its famous sweet, tangy, and creamy Bo Sauce, the fast food chain went old-school with tartar sauce. The Deluxe sandwich also has lettuce, tomato, and pickles. "It's one of the best fish sandwiches I've had in a while," said Instagram reviewer marley.babe.eats. Referring to the panko-breading, Instagram foodie kellyeatsgoood said, "This one definitely has more bite. It isn't just creamy, it has an extra crunch too, which I love."
Whataburger Whatacatch Sandwich
Whataburger's Whatacatch Sandwich returned in 2026, relying on classic ingredients with an optional hint of spice. It's an occasional seasonal addition to Whataburger's menu since 2011, featuring panko-crusted Alaskan pollock, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. It was customizable, with the chain suggesting additions like American cheese for some melty texture or a Creamy Pepper Sauce for a bit of heat. "Out of all the seasonal fish sandwiches, the Whatacatch is the best," wrote one reviewer on Reddit. "The breading doesn't stick to the roof of your mouth like McDonald's and the bread isn't soggy. The tartar sauce tasted pre-made but more acceptable than the rest borderline syrupy mess."
Jack in the Box Moby Jack Fish Sandwich
Jack in the Box has a seasonal fish sandwich that returns to the menu every year, and it's been a returning item on and off since the 1970s. The Moby Jack Fish Sandwich was priced at $3.49 and made with panko-breaded Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, and lettuce on a bakery-style bun. YouTube reviewer BrickEats described the sandwich as a nostalgic offering, comparing it to what you'd get at a school lunch on fish day. Facebook user Bobby Warren noted, "[It] definitely has the Filet-O-Fish vibes but tastes like a higher quality fish patty, they add a sauce to the tartar sauce that gave it a nice zing."