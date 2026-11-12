7 Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches In 2026 So Far

Some fast food restaurants keep fish sandwiches on the menu year-round, offering some slightly lighter fare among rich options like double cheeseburgers and deep-fried chicken. But once a year between February and mid-April, restaurants like Wendy's and Arby's return popular fish sandwiches to the lineup and others introduce new iterations. You could consider it fish sandwich season at fast food restaurants, perfectly timed to coincide with Lent, when many people eat fish on Fridays, and fast food restaurants use that to their advantage. So odds are good your favorite fast food chain has a seasonal fish sandwich to provide new options for customers observing Lent.

And the drive-thru fish sandwiches of 2026 relied on a combination of classic elements and new flavors. One seasonal sandwich used walleye instead of the traditional Alaskan pollock for its fast food fish. Another sandwich added nacho cheese on top of the fillet. A third offered a spicier take on a traditional fish sandwich with chipotle mayo. And yet another delivered Baja flavors including toppings of cilantro-lime coleslaw and Baja sauce. A deep dive into the details reveals this year saw a load of the absolute best fast food fish sandwiches.