Why Your Favorite Fast Food Chain Has A Seasonal Fish Sandwich

Unless you're standing inside a Long John Silver's, you probably need to scan a restaurant's menu before deciding whether or not you want a fish sandwich. This might not be the case, however, if you observe Lent, the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. During this period, some (though not all) members of various Christian faiths often give up a common practice, and eating meat — especially on Fridays — is one of the most popular choices.

Those who practice the fasting or abstaining aspect of Lent do so to recognize the period Jesus spent fasting in the desert, as well as the subsequent sacrifice he made. Since he died on a Friday, many people abstain from their habit of choice on Fridays during Lent. Originally, this practice was meant to help people strengthen their bond with God, but in modern times, some also do it to perform self-care or improve their mental or physical health.

Because of Lent, many fast food restaurants roll out a seasonal fish sandwich around the same time each year to lure back meat-averse customers. Some have been doing so for years, while others only recently began vying for that subset of paying shoppers.