This Affordable Sauvignon Blanc Recommended By A Sommelier Costs Less Than $20
There are a lot of cheap wines that sommeliers love. One bottle consistently named among them is Justin sauvignon blanc. Megumi Calver, a sommelier working in Beverly Hills, said this particular sauvignon blanc, which retails around $16 to $18, always needed to be restocked in her local wine store. The 2024 edition received 90 of 100 points from Wine Spectator. As of November 2026, the 2024 and 2025 Sauvignon Blancs are available at retail stores, but there is a waitlist for the 2025 Reserve edition.
Justin sauvignon blanc is generally sold in individual 750-milliliter standard bottles or 12 packs of 375-milliliter bottles. Justin wines, produced at the brand's sprawling vineyard in Paso Robles, California, have clean and simple packaging that keeps the focus on the product. As one Reddit user explained, "I've found their labeling quite effective amongst all the fluff in wine labels."
When Domaine Dave, the podcaster behind Cheap Wine Finder, reviewed the wine, he said, "The Sauvignon Blanc is both subtle and complex. You got to kind of think about it to find the flavors ... not over the top but balanced, really nice." To purchase Justin sauvignon blanc nearby, check Total Wine, Target, or use the Costco app search feature to determine which varieties are carried at your closest warehouse.
Sauvignon blanc grapes, Justin sauvignon blanc tasting notes, and food pairings
Centuries ago, Sauvignon blanc grapes grew wild in Bordeaux and the Loire Valley in France, eventually traveling to New Zealand in the 1980s, where they gained a reputation for making great white wine. Justin Vineyards, based in Paso Robles, California, was founded by Justin Baldwin in 1981 when few people were paying attention to wine in this now-leading region.
Justin sauvignon blanc is a medium-bodied wine with the aroma and palate of citrus, Granny Smith, peach, tropical fruit, and fresh herbs. It boasts award-winning quality and offers a clean, crisp finish. The 2023 earned 91 points from Wine Spectator and was named its Wine of the Week in June 2025.
Light foods with bright or sharp flavors pair well with this Justin wine. Salmon, halibut, goat cheese, or ceviche are excellent complements. Other top foods to try with sauvignon blanc include scallops, shrimp cocktail, and salty snacks like pretzels (one of our don't-miss wine and snack pairings). Overall, the joy of a good deal is easy to savor when it's in the form of a delicious wine. As the brand's founder says on the official Justin website, "Appreciation of wine is a journey that starts with a simple sip, yet never truly ends."