Consumer Reports Crowned This The Best Pebble Ice Maker

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If you have a thing for crisp but chewable ice, then you're among the population of connoisseurs who prefer the alluring shape and texture of pellet ice (aka pebble or nugget ice). Thanks to advances in ice maker and refrigerator innovation, longtime fans of Sonic's ice no longer need to hit the chain's drive-thru to satisfy their hankering for snowy-pebble-ice-filled sodas. Consumer Reports names the GE Opal 2.0 Stainless Steel Ice Maker in the top five of the best countertop ice makers of 2026 among the 20 models it tested (as of this writing). It has the distinction of being the only nugget ice maker in that group and the top overall nugget ice maker. The GE Opal 2.0 earned its high rating in part for making ice faster than the other nugget models (and most of the others) and its water capacity, which means fewer refills.

The Consumer Reports reviewers note that the GE Opal 2.0 was the only ice maker they tested that opens like a drawer. They also mentioned that the model was among the quieter ice makers they tried. While the GE Opal 2.0 had the highest nugget maker score, it was still only No. 3 on the overall list, but the reviewers noted it is "the most expensive model by far" at around $600, though GE Opal 2.0 is currently on sale for $489 at The Home Depot for Black Friday. It also ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of efficiency. The reviewers recommended that buyers ensure they have plenty of counter space for this ice maker, as it was the largest model they tested, weighing 40 pounds, with measurements of 17 inches by 14 inches by 18 inches. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice per day.