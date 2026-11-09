One Of The Best New Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Of 2026 Comes From This Popular Southern Chicken Chain

Breakfast sandwiches are a standard offering on many fast food menus. We all know what to expect from them, too (more or less). Bacon, a square slab of eggs, and melty American cheese are all common inclusions. You'll probably find hashbrowns in some form as well. How many fast food breakfast sandwiches have two oversized hashbrowns that serve as the bun, though? The Carolina Crunch does. It's one of the best new fast food breakfast sandwiches of 2026, and it comes from Bojangles — a fast food chain known for its chicken.

Released as a limited-time item, the Carolina Crunch is made with two extra-large Bo-Tato Rounds, Applewood-smoked bacon, fluffy eggs, and melted American cheese. It was created to showcase one of the most popular sides at the restaurant, according to Bojangles' Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation, Marshall Scarborough. Describing the inspiration behind the new item in a press release, Scarborough said, "Our Bo-Rounds are the No. 1 fixin' ordered at breakfast, so creating the Carolina Crunch was a natural fit."

The new breakfast sandwich landed on the menu in August 2026. Its name presumably alludes to the chain's Southern roots. After all, Bojangles was born in North Carolina during the late 1970s. Even today, most of its 800-plus locations are concentrated in and around the Southeastern U.S.