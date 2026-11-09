One Of The Best New Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Of 2026 Comes From This Popular Southern Chicken Chain
Breakfast sandwiches are a standard offering on many fast food menus. We all know what to expect from them, too (more or less). Bacon, a square slab of eggs, and melty American cheese are all common inclusions. You'll probably find hashbrowns in some form as well. How many fast food breakfast sandwiches have two oversized hashbrowns that serve as the bun, though? The Carolina Crunch does. It's one of the best new fast food breakfast sandwiches of 2026, and it comes from Bojangles — a fast food chain known for its chicken.
Released as a limited-time item, the Carolina Crunch is made with two extra-large Bo-Tato Rounds, Applewood-smoked bacon, fluffy eggs, and melted American cheese. It was created to showcase one of the most popular sides at the restaurant, according to Bojangles' Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation, Marshall Scarborough. Describing the inspiration behind the new item in a press release, Scarborough said, "Our Bo-Rounds are the No. 1 fixin' ordered at breakfast, so creating the Carolina Crunch was a natural fit."
The new breakfast sandwich landed on the menu in August 2026. Its name presumably alludes to the chain's Southern roots. After all, Bojangles was born in North Carolina during the late 1970s. Even today, most of its 800-plus locations are concentrated in and around the Southeastern U.S.
Customers praised the Carolina Crunch for its taste and texture
Judging from reviews online, the two oversized Bo-Tato Rounds that frame the rest of Bojangles' Carolina Crunch attracted customers. A YouTuber who tried the sandwich commented more than once on the double hashbrowns, noting that they're full of flavor. "I'm in food heaven over here," the reviewer said. They even declared, "This thing has got to be one of the best breakfast sandwiches I've ever had." A Facebook post highlighted the item's crunch as the best feature.
On Instagram, Bojangles advertised Heinz ketchup as a condiment pairing for the Carolina Crunch. Some food reviewers put their own twist on the breakfast sandwich, however. One Instagrammer ordered it with a Cajun fillet instead of egg for a meatier breakfast sandwich. A Tiktoker added a spoonful of Bojangles' mac and cheese and a drizzle of Texas Pete sauce.
On a potentially less appealing note, some reviewers found the Carolina Crunch to be extra greasy. The aforementioned YouTuber even remarked that there's "enough grease on this Carolina Crunch and these hashbrowns to fry some chicken."