Customers Are Calling These The Best New (And Returning) Fast Food Items Of August 2026
August may not be the official end of summer, but it sure feels like it. Fortunately, fast food restaurants can ease the seasonal changeover, whether you're happily anticipating impending fall flavors or looking to soothe your end-of-summer blues with comfort food. Plenty of chains are offering new items or bringing back fan favorites this month, and we thought we'd highlight the most tempting releases so far.
Our collection of August eats includes two varieties of pretzel burgers, as well as a pretzel-y spin on mozzarella sticks. We also have a Carolina barbecue-inspired wing flavor, an autumn-themed dessert, and a new kind of breakfast sandwich. All the items featured here are limited-time offers (which help drum up sales by creating urgency), so we don't know how long they'll be around or if they're available at all locations nationwide. If you happen to miss out on these goodies, check out our selection of the best fast food sandwiches so far in 2026 for more ordering options.
Wingstop Carolina Gold BBQ
Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ wing flavor debuted in 2022 and has remained in diners' hearts ever since. On Reddit, one fan wrote of the flavor's return, "Carolina Gold BBQ was definitely a favorite. Glad they brought it back." Think a tangy, mustardy, vinegar-based barbecue sauce but with a distinct sweetness.
Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion
In a 2022 a Mashed poll, 26% of respondents thought apple was the true flavor of autumn. If you belong to this distinguished group, you'll be pleased to hear about Wendy's new Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion. The classic vanilla Frosty gets a seasonal upgrade thanks to spiced apple syrup and crunchy oat crumbles. As for its quality, a commenter on Reddit wrote, "I tried one a few days ago, so good!"
Culver's Fried Pickle Pub Burger
Culver's new Fried Pickle Pub Burger is already hitting the spot for fans of the Wisconsin-founded chain. "It was really good," wrote one satisfied diner on Reddit, who added, "The pretzel bun's wonderful as always." Another commenter in the same thread admitted, "Wife has had 4 in 3 days." If that's not a glowing review, we don't know what is.
Auntie Anne's Mozzarella Stuffed Pretzel Nuggets
Auntie Anne's has had lots of ups and downs during its nearly 40 years in business, but the company's resilience might lie in its willingness to innovate. Take these Mozzarella Stuffed Pretzel Nuggets, which have somehow improved upon the already-awesome mozzarella stick. In an Instagram post heralding the snack, one Auntie Anne's fan wrote, "Tried some on Saturday [fire emoji]." Another commenter declared, "RUNNING THERE!!!! I ALMOST FELL THO."
Bojangles Carolina Crunch
New to Bojangles, the Carolina Crunch is a different kind of breakfast sandwich. The offbeat item was built around the chain's Bo-Tato Rounds, which are essentially small, circular hash browns. It also features bacon, eggs, and American cheese. One commenter on Instagram succinctly captured the enthusiasm surrounding the item, writing, "I'll take 100."
Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
The Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is actually the second pretzel burger on our list, but this particular item first appeared on menus back in 2020. Fans are pretty happy with it so far, and it appears the order hasn't missed a beat. According to a poster on Reddit, "[The] Burger is as good as I remember from a few years ago. I love the Muenster and the honey mustard sauce is perfect." In another Reddit thread, a commenter declared, "Best burger I've had in a minute. I want another asap."