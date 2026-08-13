Customers Are Calling These The Best New (And Returning) Fast Food Items Of August 2026

August may not be the official end of summer, but it sure feels like it. Fortunately, fast food restaurants can ease the seasonal changeover, whether you're happily anticipating impending fall flavors or looking to soothe your end-of-summer blues with comfort food. Plenty of chains are offering new items or bringing back fan favorites this month, and we thought we'd highlight the most tempting releases so far.

Our collection of August eats includes two varieties of pretzel burgers, as well as a pretzel-y spin on mozzarella sticks. We also have a Carolina barbecue-inspired wing flavor, an autumn-themed dessert, and a new kind of breakfast sandwich. All the items featured here are limited-time offers (which help drum up sales by creating urgency), so we don't know how long they'll be around or if they're available at all locations nationwide. If you happen to miss out on these goodies, check out our selection of the best fast food sandwiches so far in 2026 for more ordering options.