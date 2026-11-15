In spring of 2025, McDonald's launched McCrispy Strips, which had been absent from the menu for five years. The following year, the Golden Arches revamped the chicken item by making it even crispier, and it has been hailed as one of McDonald's best new offerings of 2026. Part of its success can likely be chalked up to the creamy chili dip that accompanies it. The condiment has a savory, tangy, slightly sweet profile. But what, exactly, is in McDonald's creamy chili McCrispy strip dip?

The sauce's first five listed ingredients are soybean oil, water, sugar, distilled vinegar, and egg yolks. When combined they would effectively create a mayonnaise-like emulsion with acidity and contrasting sweetness. Next come red jalapeños, soy sauce, and salt, bringing heat and savoriness. The rest is onion, garlic, red bell pepper, spices, sesame oil, lemon, preservatives, and xanthan gum (which is a thickener). This McDonald's dipping sauce may not have as noteworthy of a fandom as the Szechuan sauce, but has won people over nonetheless.

McDonald's creamy chili McCrispy strip dip is complex and balanced. The acidic mayo-like base is amplified with spicy ingredients, while sugar and sesame bring rounded sweetness and nutty nuance, respectively, to the condiment. As far as what these components offer nutritionally, each dip cup contains 110 calories, 11 grams of fat, 3 grams of carbs, 2 grams of sugar, and zero grams of protein. The condiment is included with a purchase of dippable chicken. Solo, it can cost 29 cents per cup, depending on location.