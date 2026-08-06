The 8 Best New McDonald's Items Of 2026 (So Far)

Many customers might hit up a McDonald's drive-thru for the classics: A Sausage McGriddle with black coffee to start your morning, or a famous Big Mac intended to put all other fast food burgers to shame. Maybe you just want an order of crispy, delicious french fries and a Coke for your next road trip.

McDonald's knows that tried-and-true favorites keep its customers coming back for more. But to avoid things becoming ho-hum, the fast food chain has also introduced several menu changes over the years. Some are seasonal, quirky menu items (like the highly acclaimed Grinch fries in 2025). Others are much bigger changes that affect McDonald's customers, like adding the breakfast menu in the 1970s or introducing McNuggets in 1983. (Can you imagine a world without fast food chicken nuggets?)

With fast food companies competing more than ever for your dining dollars, McDonald's continues to rollout new menu items that will drive you to visit the Golden Arches rather than, well, any other restaurant in town. It's been a mixed bag for the restaurant chain in 2026: The huge rollout of McDonald's Big Arch burger early in the year was met with a fair amount of controversy and "meh" reviews. A few months later, reviewers concluded that a relaunch of the chain's fried apple pies should have stayed a distant memory. But even though a few menu releases have missed the mark, several more have become quick fan favorites. Here are the best new items to hit the McDonald's menu in 2026, so far.