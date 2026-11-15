5 Disadvantages Of Ordering A Sheet Cake From Costco's Bakery
When you have a large group to celebrate with but don't want to spend a lot of money, Costco's bakery is a go-to spot for desserts. The warehouse retailer's massive sheet cakes are ideal for birthdays, graduations, office parties, and holiday gatherings. The dessert is priced at $24.99-$31.77, depending on location and whether you order in-person, on the Costco app, or through Instacart. The sheet cakes come in classic flavors that most people enjoy, and there are even some decorative designs to choose from, so it's easy to see why these cakes have been hyped up by Costco customers.
That said, Costco's sheet cakes aren't the best choice for every situation or group. For all of the good things these cakes offer, there are a few drawbacks to first consider, including limited flavor combinations, customization options, and not being able to get a different size for smaller gatherings. Some may also find that the cakes don't accommodate dietary restrictions or personal taste preferences, and may have to opt for another bakery instead. So before you commit to placing an order at the Costco bakery, consider these potential disadvantages of the sheet cake.
There are only 2 flavors
If you're hoping to find a unique sheet cake and icing flavor for your guests, Costco's bakery won't be able to fulfill these desires. Unfortunately, its standard sheet cake menu only offers two combinations: a white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse filling and white buttercream icing, or a chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling and chocolate buttercream icing.
These classic combinations appeal to most people and will probably be completely fine to serve at kids' birthday parties and events where guests appreciate vanilla or chocolate. A lack of flavor diversity, however, might leave some customers wanting more in certain situations. Costco won't be able to fulfill special flavors like carrot cake for someone's birthday, and they won't have holiday flavors for Christmas or Thanksgiving. Specialty bakeries, and even other grocery store bakeries, might offer other flavors such as lemon, red velvet, or strawberry.
You also can't mix and match the cake and icing flavors. If you wanted a vanilla cake with chocolate icing, this substitution is not available on the online ordering form.
Customization options are limited
Costco's bakery does offer a selection of decorative designs for its sheet cakes, ranging from decorations for occasions like birthdays and graduations. Shoppers can choose from the designs available on the cake order form and request a personalized message. However, the customization options are limited compared with those offered by other bakeries that specialize in cakes.
On the custom sheet cake online order form, you can select designs like balloons, an American flag, a rainbow, roses, a cross, stars, and a few more options. Then, you can choose a message of 30 words or less in the color of your choosing — and that's basically the maximum level of customization you can choose. Costco does offer a few pre-made designs for certain occasions, like a baby shower cake with a rattle or Thanksgiving cake with fall-colored rosettes, and the only thing you are able to request is writing and the color of the message.
Shoppers looking for pretty fondant decorations, intricate themed designs, edible photographs, or specific color schemes will find that Costco can't accommodate their requests. In the bakery's ordering process, customers can only select from existing designs, rather than creating completely custom cakes. This is worth considering if the cake will serve as a centerpiece for an important celebration, or you have a very specific design in mind. Costco's standard decorations for sheet cakes can work well for casual gatherings or situations where no customization is needed.
The cakes may be too large for your needs
One of Costco's cake's biggest selling points can also be a disadvantage: Its sheet cakes are enormous. A half-sheet cake serves about 48 people, which works for a large celebration, and some users on Reddit even shared that they served it at their wedding. That said, it may be too much if you're hosting a small birthday party or family gathering.
Even if the price is appealing, purchasing more cake than you need can lead to unnecessary food waste. If you end up throwing out extra cake, it's also wasting money. Leftovers also require refrigerator or freezer space, which may be challenging given the cake's size. You can cut the cake into individual portions to pack up leftovers for guests or store it more easily, but doing so adds another step after your celebration.
A smaller option is Costco's 10-inch round cake that serves 16 people, but those who specifically want a sheet cake don't have the option to order a smaller version.
Dietary restrictions can be difficult to accommodate
A major thing to consider before ordering a Costco sheet cake is that they are not suitable for those who have certain food allergies or dietary restrictions. The white and chocolate cakes both contain allergens including milk, soy, wheat, and eggs, and are produced in facilities where tree nuts and sesame could be present. In additions to individuals with allergies and intolerances, these cakes are also incompatible with vegan, dairy-free, or gluten-free diets.
Currently, Costco does not offer any special dietary requests for the sheet cake. Customers can not substitute ingredients or select a gluten-free cake base or dairy-free frosting. This can be inconvenient when hosting a gathering, where guests may have different dietary needs, or if the person being celebrated has an allergy or special diet. Rather than relying on one cake to accommodate everyone, hosts may need to purchase an additional dessert or choose a bakery that specializes in allergen-friendly options.
Some customers find the cakes too sweet
While Costco's sheet cakes have plenty of fans, the level of sweetness isn't for everyone. Both the white and chocolate varieties feature mousse fillings and buttercream icing, creating a rich cake that may be overwhelming for those who prefer something lighter cakes with less frosting.
In a Reddit discussion about Costco's sheet cakes, several customers praised the cakes for their flavor and affordability, while others had negative feelings towards the frosting. One user shared that it was "Too sweet imho BUT for a kids party that's like...the perfect cake," and another explained, "I honestly like to get them unfrosted, then cut and layer with homemade filling and frosting."
Of course, taste is subjective, and what one person considers excessively sweet might be what someone wants for a celebration. If you're ordering for a group with varied preferences, especially if notoriously picky guests will be present, Costco's rich frosting and mousse fillings are worth giving a second thought. If this is a concern, you could opt out of the default frosting by ordering unfrosted like the Reddit user, but be prepared to make a lot of homemade frosting for the large cake.