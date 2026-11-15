5 Disadvantages Of Ordering A Sheet Cake From Costco's Bakery

When you have a large group to celebrate with but don't want to spend a lot of money, Costco's bakery is a go-to spot for desserts. The warehouse retailer's massive sheet cakes are ideal for birthdays, graduations, office parties, and holiday gatherings. The dessert is priced at $24.99-$31.77, depending on location and whether you order in-person, on the Costco app, or through Instacart. The sheet cakes come in classic flavors that most people enjoy, and there are even some decorative designs to choose from, so it's easy to see why these cakes have been hyped up by Costco customers.

That said, Costco's sheet cakes aren't the best choice for every situation or group. For all of the good things these cakes offer, there are a few drawbacks to first consider, including limited flavor combinations, customization options, and not being able to get a different size for smaller gatherings. Some may also find that the cakes don't accommodate dietary restrictions or personal taste preferences, and may have to opt for another bakery instead. So before you commit to placing an order at the Costco bakery, consider these potential disadvantages of the sheet cake.