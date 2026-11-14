This 3-Ingredient Steak Marinade Brings Big Flavor To Every Bite

There are dozens of methods you could use to marinate a steak, but why exhaust yourself when three simple ingredients can achieve equally satisfying results? A measured combination of red wine, balsamic vinegar, and liquid smoke is all you need to banish bland, tough steak from your kitchen. Not to be confused with steak in red wine sauce, which is certainly delicious, steak marinated this way drinks its wine before hitting the skillet. Red wine and balsamic vinegar are both acidic, acting as tenderizing agents for the meat. You can also have some fun experimenting with flavor.

Just think of the variety of balsamic vinegars and red wines that could add fruity, chocolaty, or even oaky notes to your steak recipe. Play around with the combination until you find something you like, and make sure to choose a wine you'll enjoy drinking with your steak so none goes to waste. Try combining ½ cup of a drier wine with 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar for your base, and finish with a drop of liquid smoke. Be extra careful when adding liquid smoke into the mix since it can easily backfire and taste like "fake smoke" to some people. Start small, with just a drop, and add more as you taste.