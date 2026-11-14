Skip The Sausage — Give Biscuits And Gravy This Umami-Rich Twist

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Biscuits and gravy is a dish rooted in the American South, and these traditional versions often include pork sausage or fat. The coarse-ground meat and its drippings add layers of texture and taste thanks to the notes of umami and other bold flavors. You can get the same kind of savory, robust, and comforting meal without using sausage in the gravy, though. Swap the pork for mushrooms in your next batch of biscuits and gravy for a Southern-inspired breakfast that has plenty of umami without the meat.

White and cremini mushrooms are popular options for mushroom-based biscuits and gravy recipes because they contribute a similar savory flavor and meaty texture. As with sausage, you must cook them before you add them to the rest of the dish. But unlike with sausage, you're driving off water rather than releasing fat, so you have to introduce a different fat to create the roux. You can build the gravy right on top of the cooked mushrooms in the same pan or set the mushroom mixture aside after it's cooked and make the gravy. How you season them and how you make the gravy depends on your taste preferences and dietary needs.