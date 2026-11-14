Sorry, Heinz Lovers — This Private Label Ketchup Is Even Better Than The Name Brand

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For over 100 years, Heinz condiments have been a staple in Americans' pantries and fridges. Tangy ketchup with a hint of sweetness is the brand's signature product, and often what people reach for when they want the perfect addition to a burger, hot dog, or french fries. Its reliability has stood the test of time, but Burman's ketchup, a decidedly more modest offering from Aldi, seems to be giving Heinz a run for its money. Some fans of the grocery chain's private label say it's just as good or even tastier than the brand whose name is synonymous with condiments.

So what is it about Burman's that makes people prefer it over Heinz ketchup? Many Redditors say they've switched to Aldi's private-label brand and don't even notice a difference. Others say the differences are subtle but better. "We like it better than most other ketchups. I think it's less sweet, and a little more vinegary," One Reddit user wrote. For those who swear by name-brand products only, it may be hard to believe a lesser-known brand that doesn't compromise on taste and quality sells its ketchup at such a bargain price.