Dozens of models have hit store shelves since the air fryer's invention, and home cooks still love the appliance for making foods crisp on the outside and tender on the inside with less cooking fat. But not all air fryers are created equal. Case in point: the Instant Vortex 140-3001-01, which received last place in a Consumer Reports air fryer ranking of over 80 devices.

This air fryer is a four-in-one appliance that can reportedly air fry, bake, roast, and reheat with minimal preheating. In lab-run tests, CR found that the appliance had a lower capacity than the brand alleged. This Instant Vortex model scored particularly low in cleaning and noise as well. It was also scored notably lower than the second-lowest-ranked air fryer, the Willow Eco Series. That said, don't knock the Instant brand as a whole; the Instant Vortex Plus 140-3079-01 and 140-3089-01 placed third and fourth overall, respectively, though at regular price, those two models are also more expensive.

The air fryers were evaluated on price, how easy the controls are to read and change, convenience (a high score implies more useful features, like accessories or a keep-warm function), cleaning ease, and noise. When Consumer Reports tested these air fryers, the Dash Tasti-Crisp DCAF260 came out on top. Oddly, the best model costs about $50 to $60 across retailers, while the last-place Instant model costs around $90 and up, depending on the retailer.