This Was Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Air Fryer After Testing 90 Different Models
Dozens of models have hit store shelves since the air fryer's invention, and home cooks still love the appliance for making foods crisp on the outside and tender on the inside with less cooking fat. But not all air fryers are created equal. Case in point: the Instant Vortex 140-3001-01, which received last place in a Consumer Reports air fryer ranking of over 80 devices.
This air fryer is a four-in-one appliance that can reportedly air fry, bake, roast, and reheat with minimal preheating. In lab-run tests, CR found that the appliance had a lower capacity than the brand alleged. This Instant Vortex model scored particularly low in cleaning and noise as well. It was also scored notably lower than the second-lowest-ranked air fryer, the Willow Eco Series. That said, don't knock the Instant brand as a whole; the Instant Vortex Plus 140-3079-01 and 140-3089-01 placed third and fourth overall, respectively, though at regular price, those two models are also more expensive.
The air fryers were evaluated on price, how easy the controls are to read and change, convenience (a high score implies more useful features, like accessories or a keep-warm function), cleaning ease, and noise. When Consumer Reports tested these air fryers, the Dash Tasti-Crisp DCAF260 came out on top. Oddly, the best model costs about $50 to $60 across retailers, while the last-place Instant model costs around $90 and up, depending on the retailer.
This Instant Vortex air fryer receives mixed reviews
First known for Instant Pot pressure cookers, Instant currently has 16 air fryers in its collection too. Despite its Consumer Reports rating, the Instant Vortex 140-3001-01 has mostly good reviews, and its price puts it square at the lower end of what you'd expect to pay for air fryers. That said, Consumer Reports noted inaccuracies in testing. CR's testers said it held less food than advertised, though that's a common issue that owners flag with air fryers across brands.
In agreement with the test results are several dissatisfied shoppers. "[W]e have tried every recommendation we have heard of – to try and get rid of the smell while it is cooking. It is a hot plastic smell that odor permeates any/all the food you are cooking," one Instant reviewer writes (numerous others agree). "Disappointing: knob/touchscreen seem not to work as described at the end of cooking, requiring switching the device off and back on again," writes another. "I've only had this air fryer just over a year and the tray insert is impossible to keep clean and has lost most of the non stick coating. The bottom of the airfryer is actually rusting/corroding," says a third, along with multiple other customers.
If you've already bought the Instant Vortex 140-3001-01, familiarize yourself with the warranty. The one-year warranty applies to purchases from authorized Instant Pot retailers. You'll need proof of purchase and potentially send the device back to receive warranty service. If it seems to the brand that your air fryer was used according to manufacturer instructions, it will either repair or replace the appliance.