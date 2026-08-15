Consumer Reports Tested Over 80 Air Fryers; This Compact Model Came Out On Top
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Air fryers changed the game of home cooking. ICYMI, air fryers circulate convection heat with a fan to turn food crispy with less oil, and they've only grown more popular since launching in 2010. With tons of models on the market, it can be hard to know which to buy. Before shopping, consider Dash Tasti-Crisp DCAF260, which Consumer Reports named the best of its kind after rigorous testing.
Typically priced from about $50 to $60, this basket air fryer is perfectly sized for one to two people. It has a 2.6-quart capacity, so it can accommodate a batch of chicken wings, cinnamon rolls, fries, and more without taking up too much counter space. The machine includes three presets, a built-in timer, and adjustable temperature settings. Best of all, the nonstick drawer and food tray can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Consumer Reports tested more than 80 air fryers before naming Dash Tasti-Crisp its winner. It received a perfect score in the noise category for its comparatively minimal sound. The machine received high ratings for controls (how intuitive and usable its buttons, displays, and settings are) and cleaning (inside and outside the air fryer), as well as a decent rating for convenience. A glowing review from Consumer Reports is significant, since the nonprofit organization independently tests and reviews products objectively and without advertising or samples. Plus, CR surveys millions of shoppers for additional honest feedback.
Dash Tasti-Crisp is dependable, affordable, and user-friendly
Dash Tasti-Crisp has more than 8,000 Amazon reviews, most of which are five stars. "It's very simple to use. Put food in it, cook, eat, clean ... I've tried marinating things, adding oil, various seasonings ... it handles all of it well," one Amazon user wrote. "Had much more expensive ones in [the] past, and cleanup of wire baskets [was] a chore ... This works fine for my needs and [is] way less expensive," added another customer. "It heats up quickly and cooks food evenly ... The digital controls are easy to use, and the automatic shut-off adds convenience and safety," said a third.
While Consumer Reports named Dash Tasti-Crisp its top choice, there are others worth considering. In second place was Chefman RJ38-2T, which is similarly priced to the Dash model. If you're willing to spend, there's Instant Vortex Plus 140-3079-01 and 140-3089-01 next, which received perfect scores for user-friendly controls. Next are two different price points from Cosori – Dual Blaze and Lite.
So, you got an air fryer — now what? Not to fret: These are some of the best air fryer dinner recipes for your consideration. We're talking Southwest-spiced chicken legs, BBQ cauliflower "wings," country-style ribs, sweet-and-spicy salmon bites, and everything in between. Of course, you can also tackle breakfast, snacks, and dessert in an air fryer, like French toast, easy donuts, and apple pie.