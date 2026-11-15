This Is The Hands Down Best IPA Beer You Can Buy

Indian Pale Ales, or IPAs, with their higher alcohol content and heavy hoppiness, can be polarizing. Some drinkers only think of hops' bitterness, but the pungent herb can add fruity or citrusy flavors to a brew. While ranking 12 popular IPA beers from worst to best, writer Andrew Joseffer named Bell's Two Hearted as the best you can buy. The extreme ends of the IPA scale drive a lot of conversation, but when a beer is well-rounded, easy to drink, and full of interesting flavors, it deserves credit. This is why we also named Two Hearted one of the best IPAs for beginners.

Two Hearted IPA has notes of grapefruit and pine, with a bit of bitterness smoothed out by the sweetness of malt. "What won us over was the brew's harmony, from its floral, yet sweet, aroma to its clean, lingering finish," Joseffer wrote of the number-one pick. It's not just us who thinks Two Hearted is delicious – BeerAdvocate gave it a score of 95 and the "World-Class" label.

Michigan-based Bell's only uses Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest during the brewing process, so the IPA keeps a clean, simple profile. The brewery began making Two Hearted Ale in 1997 as a winter seasonal, but expanded it to year-round sales in 2003. The name was changed to Two Hearted IPA in 2022.