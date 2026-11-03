12 Popular IPA Beers, Ranked Worst To Best

IPA, short for India Pale Ale, is a divisive beer style if there ever was one. Often boasting higher alcohol content and a generous helping of hops, these beers are known for their assertive bitterness and an equally bold range of flavors. Depending on the varieties of hops used, drinkers can encounter everything from pine and resin to tropical fruit, pineapple, and grapefruit. While lighter lagers and pilsners tend to favor a cleaner, more restrained profile, many IPAs and the occasional pale ale sit at the opposite end of the spectrum, delivering a much more aggressive punch of hops, bitterness, and aroma.

None of this, by the way, is necessarily a bad thing. In fact, the style's versatility has given rise to everything from piney, bitter West Coast IPAs to juicy, hazy New England varieties, not to mention stronger imperial IPAs and lighter session beers.

IPAs are hardly the new kids on the block, and beer enthusiasts have been arguing over their favorites for years. With that in mind, we at Mashed decided to sample 12 popular IPAs on the market and rank them from worst to best. We selected IPAs representing a range of brewing styles and flavor profiles from craft breweries across the country. We considered each beer's hop character, aroma, mouthfeel, finish, and appearance, along with its overall taste and how well it represented its particular style.