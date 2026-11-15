12 Legendary Bakeries Guy Fieri Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

When you think of Food Network's iconic "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," towering burgers, cheesy sandwiches and pastas, and over-the-top, decadent comfort foods probably come to mind. But over the years, host Guy Fieri has also made his fair share of pit stops at bakeries across the country, tasting everything from traditional pastries to inventive, one-of-a-kind creations.

The places that make it to the short list, however, aren't just run-of-the-mill neighborhood bakeries. Some are putting unexpected twists on the classics while others are introducing customers to international specialties and beloved regional dishes. But whatever the case, one thing is always true: They're serving up mouthwatering creations that customers rave about.

Fieri has found something for everyone, from those who prefer classic French croissants to those who love a hearty breakfast sandwich on homemade bread. Discover some of the most legendary bakeries he's visit during his time as host on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."