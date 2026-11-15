12 Legendary Bakeries Guy Fieri Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
When you think of Food Network's iconic "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," towering burgers, cheesy sandwiches and pastas, and over-the-top, decadent comfort foods probably come to mind. But over the years, host Guy Fieri has also made his fair share of pit stops at bakeries across the country, tasting everything from traditional pastries to inventive, one-of-a-kind creations.
The places that make it to the short list, however, aren't just run-of-the-mill neighborhood bakeries. Some are putting unexpected twists on the classics while others are introducing customers to international specialties and beloved regional dishes. But whatever the case, one thing is always true: They're serving up mouthwatering creations that customers rave about.
Fieri has found something for everyone, from those who prefer classic French croissants to those who love a hearty breakfast sandwich on homemade bread. Discover some of the most legendary bakeries he's visit during his time as host on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."
Se7en Bites (Orlando, FL)
Se7en Bites in Orlando, Florida isn't just any bakery. This establishment, first visited by Guy Fieri in 2017, offers classic baked goods alongside more decadent meals like biscuits and gravy, chicken pot pie, or even sloppy joes. With an emphasis on scratch-made recipes and big portion sizes, it's the kind of place where you stop for a sweet treat but end up staying for a whole meal.
The pot pie is the main attraction, with the café often selling out of this coveted dish. It features classic ingredients like chicken, carrots, peas, and celery in a creamy sauce. But the real thing that sets it apart is the homemade dough that is, according to Fieri, delicious. "I have friends that are this flaky," he joked.
But don't overlook the sweet treats at this spot, either. Seasonal sweet bread puddings, the night sky pie — homemade graham crackers filled with homemade marshmallows and dipped in chocolate — and the five layer bar are some of the crowd pleasers. But no matter what you choose, you really can't go wrong.
(407)203-072
617 N Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL, 32803
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café (Fargo, ND)
"Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" showcased Fargo bakery Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café on an episode in early 2021. The bakery boasts a wide range of mouthwatering pastries, cakes, and other desserts, alongside meals like galettes, quiche, and even burgers.
Fieri tried a wide range of the bakery's signature items when he visited, including the mushroom asparagus galette. "The asparagus still has a very nice bite to them and you really can still pick up the earthiness of the mushroom," he said. "The herb cream cheese is just straight out of Flavortown," he added.
Owner Nichole Hensen attended the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, training in classical technique before returning to Fargo to open Nichole's in 2003. The bakery has been showered with accolades since opening, including Food Network awards and James Beard nominations.
And the praise, according to Fieri, is well-founded. He summed up his experience at Nichole's in just a few words, telling her: "You are a gift to the town."
Multiple locations
Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery (St. Simons Island, GA)
In Season 39 of "Triple D," host Guy Fieri headed to St. Simons Island, Georgia, to visit Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery. Owned by Chef Ryanne Carrier and husband and David, the bakery is known for one thing: its doughnuts.
With a focus on classic French technique and delicious flavors, Dulce Dough is beloved by locals, and was by Fieri as well. During his self-proclaimed first-ever, dessert-only stop for the popular show, he tried a baba au rhum pastry — which according to its fans, tastes like an island vacation. Filled with caramelized pineapple jam and topped with a spiced rum and apricot glaze and white chocolate pastry cream, the delicious bite left Fieri with nothing but positive things to say, as well.
The pecan sticky bun is another crowd favorite that Fieri also loved. Topped with salted butter, he summed up the bun with one sentence: "This bun is great." Alongside the sweets, Dulce Dough also serves up quiche, biscuits, and granola bowls, so there's something for everyone.
dulcedoughbakeryanddonuts.square.site
(912)771-8491
1624 Frederica Road, Unit 1, St. Simons Island, GA 31522
The Pie Hole (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
The Pie Hole got a humble start in 2011, with founder Jenell Parsons selling at farmers markets and the food truck festivals. In the years since, she has solidified her presence in Vancouver's food scene with her brick-and-mortar location that is serving up a mix of classic pies — like apple, pumpkin, and key lime — that are made to perfection. When Guy Fieri visited with "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," he said that the raspberry cream pie was on "a whole different level."
But it's not just sweet, fruity pies that have people lining up at this establishment. They also have a coveted rotation of savory pies on the menu, too. One of the bakery's signatures is the burger hand pie, featuring a filling of ground beef mixed with pickles, cheese, and other burger toppings. It's then wrapped in a pastry crust and baked to perfection. The "Flaky is an understatement," said Fieri. "There's no question why this one's a hit."
+1(604)563-1000
959 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6K 2G9, Canada
Art Is In Bakery (Ottowa, ON, Canada)
Art Is In isn't your traditional bakery. With its pastry-filled doughnuts, pasta-topped pizza, and other delicious menu offerings, Art Is In has made a name for itself by taking familiar comfort foods and transforming them into the unexpected. It's a bakery that clearly doesn't play by the rules — but is still creating something wonderful.
They make everything from scratch and put their own twist on classics. The signature O-Towner — a doughnut-crossing hybrid filled with pastry cream and rolled in cinnamon sugar — won Guy Fieri's stamp of approval, with the host saying, "The execution is masterful." He added, "This is a destination doughnut. One of the best I've ever had."
Alongside the pastries, Art Is In also serves an untraditional combo: spaghetti pizza. The pizza features homemade pesto and meatballs, scratch-made dough, and melty whole-milk mozzarella, all topped with classic spaghetti. "Pasta that would rival any great Italian restaurant," Fieri claimed. "You have pushed all the boundaries my friend," he said to Art Is In owner Kevin Mathieson.
+1(613)695-1226
250 City Centre Ave, Suite 112, Ottawa, ON K1R 6K7, Canada
La Panadería (San Antonio, TX)
In 2017, La Panadería in San Antonio, Texas appeared on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." The Mexican bakery is known for menu items like sourdough bread and tequila croissants, and has also won plenty of accolades, being named one of the "Best Artisanal Bakeries in North America" by USA Today and San Antoni's best concha.
La Panadería is owned by Mexico City-raised brothers Jose and David Cáceres who bring their Mexican heritage and baking traditions to the menu. The bakery serves up familiar pastries like bear claws and monkey bread alongside authentic Mexican staples like conchas and pan de reyes.
But there's more than just baked goods on offer. La Panadería has a full range of breakfast and lunch options, like scrambled eggs, avocado toast, burgers, and over a dozen different tortas at each of its five locations.
Multiple locations
Vinal Bakery (Somerville, MA)
This New England bakery is in the heart of Somerville, Massachusetts, just northwest of downtown Boston. The charming storefront is known for its pastries and English muffins, prompting Guy Fieri to visit with "Triple D" in 2024.
Owner Sarah Murphy is a former Cook's Illustrated recipe developer, and spent time working at other famed Boston bakeries Flour and Bagelsaurus, so she's no stranger to creating mouthwatering goods. She's harnessed that skill and creativity into Vinal's own menu, offering up seasonal treats like malted maple oat scones, pumpkin bread, and pumpkin doughnut muffins, alongside menu staples like biscuits and coffee cake.
But the English muffins are the real stars at Vinal. Made from scratch, they're the foundation for the signature breakfast sandwiches, and were Murphy's top priority to perfect when opening Vinal.
Alongside the bakery itself, Murphy also opened up the Vinyl General Store next door that is focused more on lunch, with deli sandwiches, beer, wine, food gifts, and other treats all available for purchase.
(617)718-0148
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
The Kolache Place (Multiple locations, Utah)
Formerly known as Hruska's Kolaches, The Kolache Place serves up one main attraction: kolaches. The Salt Lake City bakery specializes in these Czech pastries that are made with a soft, yeasted dough and typically filled with fruit jam. The family-owned shop has been making kolaches from scratch daily since it opened in 2014, using the owner's great-grandmother's secret recipe.
The Kolache Place, however, has thought a bit more outside the box when it comes to their fillings. The range is extensive; from breakfast mainstays like bacon, egg and cheese or sausage and gravy to sweet combos like strawberry and cream cheese or cinnamon, there's something for everyone. They even have a few lunch-focused options that blend Mexican and Eastern-European flavors: beef birria and carnitas kolaches.
When Fieri visited the bakery in 2019, he sampled both sweet and savory offerings, including the raspberry cream cheese kolache and the sausage and gravy variety. Both earned his stamp of approval — and with everything from the dough to fillings made in house, it's easy to see why.
Multiple locations
Cafe Mochiko (Cincinnati, OH)
Cincinnati's Cafe Mochiko made an appearance on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" in 2025, with host Guy Fieri visiting to sample the bakery's inventive Asian American cuisine. The hotspot, run by Elaine Uykimpang Bentz (a James Beard Award semifinalist) and her husband Erik Bentz, is a bakery by day and restaurant by night, transforming its atmosphere and menu depending on the hour.
During the day, the bakery serves up unconventional pastries like ube croissants, everything cream cheese bao, or miso honey butter toast. The ube croissant, one of the bakery's signatures, combines a classic French pastry with a purple yam jam-and-cream filling, showcasing Elaine's knack for blending traditional baking techniques with Asian flavors.
After nightfall, mouthwatering meals like chili miso udon, katsu sando, and a Japanese twist on a smash burger are all available. Fieri sampled the bakery's popular barbecue pork bao bun with a cookie topping, praising the light bun and tender, juicy pork filling. While the bakery items are available to go, the dinner menu, however, is dine-in only.
(513)559-1000
1524 Madison Road, Cincinnati OH, 45206
Uppercrust (Gainesville, FL)
Uppercrust bakery in Gainesville, Florida, made an early appearance on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" on the show's seventh season in 2009. The French-inspired bakery specializes in everything from elaborate pastries to decadent cakes to freshly baked breads, making it a destination for more than just a morning croissant.
Owner Ben Guzick walked Guy Fieri through how to make two of the bakery's popular items: the Reine de Saba cake and the artichoke barigoule rose. The cake, which is an almond and chocolate cake topped with apricot preserves, is a particularly indulgent option for chocolate lovers — with the fruit adding a tart contrast to the cake's richness. The artichoke barigoule rose takes a classic French braising technique for artichokes, which transforms it into a delicious pastry.
Alongside the decadent French pastries, the bakery also has a variety of freshly baked bread, coffee and espresso drinks, and quiches, tarts, and soups. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, there's plenty to pick from.
(352) 376-7187
4118 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605
Pinoyshki Bakery & Cafe (Seattle, WA)
Pinoyshki Bakery (formerly Piroshki on 3rd) is combining two unexpected cuisines: Filipino and Eastern European. The bakery's history explains the evolution of the unusual pairing; the shop was first opened by an Eastern European family in 1994 before being sold to Alyssa Anderson in 2016. Once she took over, Anderson began incorporating Filipino flavors into the menu, creating the signature pinoyshki that would eventually attract the attention of Guy Fieri and "Triple D" in 2018.
The bakery's signature creations put a Filipino spin on traditional piroshkis, Eastern European pastries made from a yeasted dough wrapped around sweet or savory fillings. While the menu includes traditional piroshkis with classic fillings like cabbage, ground meat, or fruit, the real draw is the fusion of flavors. Popular options are the adobo — inspired by the classic Filipino dish of meat simmered in a tangy sauce — along with garlic asado, or pork sisig, flavors that bring two distinct culinary traditions into one handheld pastry.
(206)322-2820
715 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122
Banksia (Kansas City, MO)
You might not expect to stumble upon an authentic Australian bakery in Kansas City, Missouri, but that's exactly what Banksia has to offer. Founded by Australian natives Rob and Kate Joseph in 2017, the bakery is bringing a taste of the Down Under to the Midwest.
Banksia caught Guy Fieri's attention in 2019, and appeared on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." During his visit, Fieri sampled the pork and fennel sausage roll, filled with veggies, fennel, spices, and freshly ground pork shoulder. The sausage is wrapped in homemade puff pastry before being baked. "That is its own entity, and it is dynamite," Fieri claimed.
They also serve up other Australian classics like beef and cheesy potato pie, a savory pastry with tender beef in a rich gravy, topped with cheesy mashed potatoes. And if you have a sweet tooth, don't worry; Banksia offers traditional desserts like muffins, cakes — and Australian favorite, lamington, which is butter cake dipped in chocolate and desiccated coconut.
Multiple locations