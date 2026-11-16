The Midwest Bar Snack Most People Outside The Region Have Never Heard Of

When many of us think of bar snacks, our minds go to bite-sized food that's casual and easy to munch on while drinking a beer or stiff drink. Popcorn, peanuts, pretzels, and potato chips are some classic examples. Of course, there's also more substantial bar food like nachos, Buffalo wings, and burgers, which Anthony Bourdain considered to be the ultimate bar food. But in the Midwest, specifically South Dakota, bar patrons have been enjoying a protein-filled snack called chislic for generations. So what is it exactly?

Chislic is bite-sized pieces of seasoned meat that have been fried or grilled, and are usually served with a dipping sauce (and maybe some Saltine crackers), plus toothpicks for skewering and eating. There's nothing exceptionally fancy or unique about chislic, but it's flavorful, satisfying, pairs well with a cold beer, and is easily a favorite comfort food of the state.

The meat treat was introduced to Hutchinson County, South Dakota — in the southeastern corner of the state — in the 1870s by German Russian immigrant John Hoellwarth. By and large, chislic is most famous here and the immediate surrounding area, which includes Sioux Falls. Unlike, say, the aforementioned Buffalo wings, this regional specialty has very much remained a state-favorite and not spread too much outside of its borders, which is why so many Americans have never heard of or experienced these delicious, meaty bites.