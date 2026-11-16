The Midwest Bar Snack Most People Outside The Region Have Never Heard Of
When many of us think of bar snacks, our minds go to bite-sized food that's casual and easy to munch on while drinking a beer or stiff drink. Popcorn, peanuts, pretzels, and potato chips are some classic examples. Of course, there's also more substantial bar food like nachos, Buffalo wings, and burgers, which Anthony Bourdain considered to be the ultimate bar food. But in the Midwest, specifically South Dakota, bar patrons have been enjoying a protein-filled snack called chislic for generations. So what is it exactly?
Chislic is bite-sized pieces of seasoned meat that have been fried or grilled, and are usually served with a dipping sauce (and maybe some Saltine crackers), plus toothpicks for skewering and eating. There's nothing exceptionally fancy or unique about chislic, but it's flavorful, satisfying, pairs well with a cold beer, and is easily a favorite comfort food of the state.
The meat treat was introduced to Hutchinson County, South Dakota — in the southeastern corner of the state — in the 1870s by German Russian immigrant John Hoellwarth. By and large, chislic is most famous here and the immediate surrounding area, which includes Sioux Falls. Unlike, say, the aforementioned Buffalo wings, this regional specialty has very much remained a state-favorite and not spread too much outside of its borders, which is why so many Americans have never heard of or experienced these delicious, meaty bites.
Chislic can be multiple meats and you'll find them in Chislic Circle
Most Americans probably wouldn't guess what chislic is by its name alone. It's widely believed that the moniker comes from the Turkic word "shashlyk," which describes skewered meat; this, in turn, comes from "shish kebab," the Middle Eastern name and description for its own version of skewered meat cooked over fire. In its American infancy, chislic were lamb or mutton chunks. In fact, there are some in South Dakota who agree that, in order to be true chislic, the meat must be lamb. Eventually, proprietors began to use beef cubes to make the dish, but you can also find versions made with pork or goat.
You can still find restaurants, bars, and casual eateries that serve all three types of meat, especially around the aforementioned Hutchinson County. A town called Freeman is considered to be the center of what is known as Chislic Circle, an area encompassing a 30-mile radius around the town. It's within this area that you won't have a hard time finding a place that serves the dish, which may be marinated or seasoned simply, and served with sauces or without. For example, at Meridian Corner in Freeman, you can get both lamb and mutton chislic seasoned with garlic salt that's deep-fried. But at nearby Kaylor Locker, the chislic is made from venison. The red meat bites are crowd pleasers because of their tasty simplicity, and because of its long history in the Mount Rushmore State.