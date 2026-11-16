Can You Safely Freeze Canned Peaches?
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We've all been there. You crack open a big can of peaches to make smoothies and wind up with a bunch left over. Peaches and other opened canned foods can be put in the fridge (transfer them to a storage container to avoid the dreaded tin taste), but their shelf life is limited. According to the USDA, commercially sold cans of fruit only last in the fridge for five to seven days. If you aren't going to eat what's left within a week, freezing is your best, safest option.
Any fruit or vegetable you freeze will not snap back to its original state due to the high-water content. Defrosted fruit has a softer texture that works nicely in smoothies, sorbet, oatmeal, or baked with spices. The safe way to freeze canned peaches is pretty simple. Place the slices on a baking sheet and pop them in the freezer for a couple of hours so they become firm. Then package them in a freezer bag or another airtight container to use later. Frozen canned peaches can last about a year, but taste best if eaten within six months.
What can you do with canned peaches?
There are so many delicious and unexpected recipes you can make with canned peaches. Have you considered using them to top pizza, turning them into a barbecue sauce or glaze, chopping them up in your favorite salsa, or blending them into a mocktail? From cupcakes to sweet-and-savory salads, the options are practically endless.
If you're new to picking out canned fruit at the store, where do you start? Some popular brands include Libby's, Del Monte, and Signature Select, all of which offer sliced peaches. Major grocery chains also sell store-brand cans. Most selections are packed in syrup, but peaches canned in fruit juice are a less sugary alternative. Canned foods in general can help you save money at the grocery store, since they often cost less than fresh or frozen versions and last longer. Check for sales and stock up around the holidays, when pie-making is on the agenda. Think of the quick and easy nutritional boost you'll get from adding fruit to mealtime, too — no cutting or peeling required. Canned peaches are ready when you are.