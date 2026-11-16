Can You Safely Freeze Canned Peaches?

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We've all been there. You crack open a big can of peaches to make smoothies and wind up with a bunch left over. Peaches and other opened canned foods can be put in the fridge (transfer them to a storage container to avoid the dreaded tin taste), but their shelf life is limited. According to the USDA, commercially sold cans of fruit only last in the fridge for five to seven days. If you aren't going to eat what's left within a week, freezing is your best, safest option.

Any fruit or vegetable you freeze will not snap back to its original state due to the high-water content. Defrosted fruit has a softer texture that works nicely in smoothies, sorbet, oatmeal, or baked with spices. The safe way to freeze canned peaches is pretty simple. Place the slices on a baking sheet and pop them in the freezer for a couple of hours so they become firm. Then package them in a freezer bag or another airtight container to use later. Frozen canned peaches can last about a year, but taste best if eaten within six months.