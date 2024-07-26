When peaches are in season, they're sweet, juicy, and delicious, but the rest of the year, they're often rock hard and flavorless. Canned peaches, on the other hand, are consistent year round, so they're perfect when fresh peaches aren't at their best — or when you just can't be bothered with the prep work. If you tend to get stuck in a rut with your recipes, you might be interested in these 14 things you didn't know you could do with canned peaches.

From sauces to quesadillas to bruschetta, there are plenty of unexpected ways to use these tasty canned fruits. Even better, all our suggestions are expert-approved as we spoke to seven chefs and recipe developers to learn their favorite lesser-known ways to use canned peaches and it didn't disappoint. These tips and recipe ideas might just help you expand your culinary repertoire, and they'll certainly make you want to eat more peaches or dig out that can that's been lurking in your pantry for months.