Blackstone is one of the most recognizable grill brand names, and indeed, an OpenBrand report found its 2025 market share beat both Weber and Traeger. TikTok helped Blackstone griddles appear in many American households, and users have developed a number of creative ways to use the flat-top grills. But if you're looking to perfect the basics, here's what you need to know about cooking the ideal burgers on a Blackstone.

First, the meat you choose matters. Form your own burgers from 80/20 ground beef and preheat the grill fully before adding your meat. You can take advantage of the flat-top surface by making smash burgers with crispy crusts, but it's important to use the right temperature and cook time for the type of burgers you're making. Plus, the large cooking surface of a Blackstone allows you to toast the rolls at the same time as the burgers are cooking.

Some of this advice is universal — 80/20 ground beef makes great burgers with any cooking technique, for instance — but you can't smash a burger on a regular open-grate grill, and the rolls won't toast as evenly on the grates of a regular grill. Plus, Blackstones and other flat-tops are better at forming a browned, crispy crust by maximizing surface area contact.