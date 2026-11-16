Consumer Reports Says This Is Trader Joe's Best Boxed Wine
Trader Joe's wine section is worth a trip on its own — here are the seven best and seven worst bottles you can buy there. Boxed wine is part of that beloved section, and every once in a while, one of these is good enough that even Consumer Reports takes notice. According to the nonprofit, Trader Joe's best boxed wine is Domaine Bousquet's Natural Origins Organic Malbec.
Consumer Reports paid $21 (though prices may vary), and even its white wine fans called this red "a delicious representation of the varietal." The 3-liter box equals four 750-milliliter glass bottles. It stays fresh for 90 days after opening and has half the carbon footprint of glass. It has fig and prune on the nose, as well as dark berry fruit and a mocha undertone on the palate. Consumer Reports called out vanilla, cranberry, and tobacco among the flavor notes.
A good boxed wine moves far beyond its budget-friendly reputation. It names the grape and region on the package and comes in a well-sealed bag. Compared to bottles, this type has a longer life, and a lower carbon footprint. Once in a blue moon, a boxed wine combines these pros with affordability — and is available at your local Trader Joe's.
What the label means (and what customers have to say)
Domaine Bousquet's Natural Origins Organic Malbec comes from a Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) vineyard in Argentina. ROC vineyards build on a standard organic certification in three ways: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness (which includes fair wages and safe working conditions). Over time, the healthier soil and minimal tilling support grape quality. Domaine Bousquet also selects each organic Uco Valley grape by hand. So, you're not just drinking a tasty and affordable boxed wine, but also a meticulously crafted one.
For best results, serve this red at 64 degrees Fahrenheit. It pairs well with pasta, red meat, barbecue, and Gouda or aged cheddar. As one reviewer described on the Domaine Bousquet website, "This [wine has] expected Malbec character complemented by white pepper and meaty notes, and a savory, balanced finish." If you're a weekday red drinker who wants a good malbec but doesn't want to pop open a bottle every night, this Trader Joe's wine is for you.