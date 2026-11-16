Trader Joe's wine section is worth a trip on its own — here are the seven best and seven worst bottles you can buy there. Boxed wine is part of that beloved section, and every once in a while, one of these is good enough that even Consumer Reports takes notice. According to the nonprofit, Trader Joe's best boxed wine is Domaine Bousquet's Natural Origins Organic Malbec.

Consumer Reports paid $21 (though prices may vary), and even its white wine fans called this red "a delicious representation of the varietal." The 3-liter box equals four 750-milliliter glass bottles. It stays fresh for 90 days after opening and has half the carbon footprint of glass. It has fig and prune on the nose, as well as dark berry fruit and a mocha undertone on the palate. Consumer Reports called out vanilla, cranberry, and tobacco among the flavor notes.

A good boxed wine moves far beyond its budget-friendly reputation. It names the grape and region on the package and comes in a well-sealed bag. Compared to bottles, this type has a longer life, and a lower carbon footprint. Once in a blue moon, a boxed wine combines these pros with affordability — and is available at your local Trader Joe's.