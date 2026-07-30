4 Ways Beginners Can Identify Quality Boxed Wine (Plus How To Store & Serve It)

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You may have encountered boxed wine in the past. While perhaps not exactly the epitome of luxury and class, it has given many people a way to enjoy wine without shelling out big bucks for expensive vintage bottles. Just as you can now find affordable bottles of very decent wine, the quality of boxed wine has improved over the years. Don't believe us? Mashed spoke with Natalie MacLean, editor of www.nataliemaclean.com, winner of multiple awards in the world of wine writing and reviewing. If anyone were to know if boxed wines are worth drinking, it would be MacLean.

Boxed wine is also known as "bag-in-box" or "BIB". How it works is that there is a sort of "bladder" inside the box where the wine is packed. This bag is airtight, and when someone twists the tap to dispense the wine, ambient air pressure keeps the bag deflated as the wine pours out. MacLean points us in the direction of a fun fact she loves about the packaging's invention: "Boxed wine was patented by an Australian winemaker named Thomas Angove back in 1965. He borrowed the design from the bag-in-box that mechanics used to carry battery acid." The four ways MacLean identifies high quality in boxed wine are the presence of a best-by date, the fact that upper-tier boxed wines are on the market, the name of the grape (and region too) is on the box, and a good tap that is well sealed. Let's get into it one by one.