The Filet-O-Fish became McDonald's first non-hamburger sandwich offering (even preceding the McChicken) in 1965. Since then, it has become one of the world's most iconic fast food items, selling to the tune of about 300 million annually. Whether they reside on the shores of the Atlantic or are driving through a franchise in landlocked Nebraska, McDonald's lovers can get a fishy fix year-round. But where does this abundance of fish come from? And how does it find its way between buns across the globe?

Pennsylvania-based company Keystone Foods supplies a large portion of McDonald's fish for the Filet-O-Fish — about 15 million pounds annually. Keystone's relationship with McDonald's dates back almost as far as the company's incorporation by Ray Kroc. In the 1960s, Keystone founder Herb Lotman invented a way to freeze hamburger patties so they could be shipped long distances and arrive in good condition. In the 1970s, Lotman worked directly with McDonald's to develop the now world-famous chicken McNuggets. While Keystone was not involved in the invention of the Filet-O-Fish — a struggling franchise launched the beloved sandwich — its involvement in its production rings true with the close-knit history of the two companies.

While Keystone is the supplier most trumpeted by McDonald's, Massachusetts-based frozen seafood company Gorton's is another primary supplier, according to a March 2023 Alaska Seafood Supply Chain Report. Outside of the United States, top Filet-O-Fish suppliers include Denmark's Espersen, Japan-based Delmar, and Canada's High Liner Foods.