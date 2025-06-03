We Can Thank A Struggling McDonald's Franchise In Ohio For The Beloved Filet-O-Fish

If you feel fortunate that you get to exist in the same timeline as McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, you should thank a man named Lou Groen. Now known as the inventor of McDonald's beloved fish sandwich, in 1959 he was a green business owner, having just opened the first McDonald's franchise in Cincinnati.

In the beginning, times were tough for Groen and his wife, who put in long hours and still struggled to make ends meet. That wasn't just because the McDonald's name didn't carry much weight at the time. Before the second Vatican council wrapped in 1965, practicing Catholics abstained from eating meat not just every Friday during Lent, but every Friday, period. And the Groens lived in a very Catholic part of town. (Groen estimated the number was upwards of 87% in an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer.) This meant that most of the population was skipping burger joints, opting instead for someplace they could have fish on Fridays.

Groen's main competitor, a regional restaurant chain called Frisch's, was situated right across the street. It was a burger spot that also served homestyle dishes like chili spaghetti, lasagna, and most importantly, a fried fish sandwich. In 1962, Groen got to work on a fried fish sandwich recipe that would ultimately change his life and McDonald's menu forever.